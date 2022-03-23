The KOVOL 65W charger fulfills every charging need you will have at your house or office. It offers up four ports that are able to fast charge your phone (18W) and most computers (45W) at the same time. If all four ports are used up it has smart power allocation that will balance the amount of output to each port which has fast charge capability to each device. At just $40 this charging option provides a solid value proposition.

via KOVOL

Packaging

One of the most important parts of receiving a tech item is how it is packaged and presented to the consumer. This specific KOVOL product came in a very minimal but effective box. It comes with an AC input cable which powers the charger, a thank you card, and the user guide. All you need to do is connect the parts and charge away!

Quality and Performance

I used this charger to charge my surface laptop and my Samsung Galaxy S21 phone and it delivered exactly what it promised: fast charging on both devices — and the advanced GaN technology kept it cool and efficient.

I tested it out across multiple phones and my laptop and found it still delivered the fast charging needs that we expect with modern devices. And thanks to the smart power allocation, it balances things quite nicely.

In terms of its build quality, I knew as soon as I picked up the packaging that this charger was legit. It doesn’t feel poorly made in the slightest and with the power to size ratio, I was impressed.

The KOVOL unit houses an LED indicator that shows you if it is getting the proper power output from the outlet it is plugged into.

If you need specifics, there is a breakdown below of all the output distribution details and how it allocates for each scenario.

Use 1 USB-C port: PD 65W

Use 1 USB-A port: QC 3.0 18W

Use 2 USB-C ports: USB-C – PD 45W/ USB-C – PD 20W

Use 2 USB-A ports: USB-A+USB-A=15W

Use 1 USB-C + 2 USB-A ports: USB-C – PD 45W/ USB-A+USB-A=15W

Use 2 USB-C + 1 USB-A ports: USB-C – PD 30W/ USB-C – PD 20W/ USB-A – QC 3.0 15W

When connected to all ports: USB-C – PD 30W/ USB-C – PD 20W/ USB-A+USB-A=15W

Conclusion

This charger provided all the charging needs that I required. Four ports is more than enough to supply all the needs for most appliances that a single person would have.

If you are looking for something that has more power output, the KOVOL company has another charger that produces 120W of power for a bigger price tag. In fact, the KOVOL brand has quite a portfolio and seems to be highly recommended on Amazon, too.

At $40 this is definitely a bargain for the quality. Plus, if you’re unsure with the brand, the year long warranty can be extended to two years if registered on their website.