The Lenovo Flex 5 2-in-1 Chromebook has a 13.3-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) touchscreen display. This laptop runs Chrome OS and has the ability to work in both laptop and tablet modes with its 360-degree flip-and-fold design. Powered by an Intel Pentium Gold 7505 processor and has 4GB of RAM. Storage on this device is 32GB of eMMC flash memory. This Chromebook has two USB-C ports, two DisplayPorts, a USB-A port, and a microSD card reader.

The Lenovo Flex 5 2-in-1 Chromebook weighs in at 2.97 pounds and measures just 0.67-inches thick. You get WiFi 6, Intel UHD graphics, and a built-in webcam with a dual array microphone. Listen to our review to see why we gave it the score that we did.

Listen to the embedded podcast to learn more and hear how we ended up with our score.