Lenovo Flex 5 2-in-1 Chromebook

The Lenovo Flex 5 2-in-1 Chromebook has a 13.3-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) touchscreen display. This laptop runs Chrome OS and has the ability to work in both laptop and tablet modes with its 360-degree flip-and-fold design. Powered by an Intel Pentium Gold 7505 processor and has 4GB of RAM. Storage on this device is 32GB of eMMC flash memory. This Chromebook has two USB-C ports, two DisplayPorts, a USB-A port, and a microSD card reader.

The Lenovo Flex 5 2-in-1 Chromebook weighs in at 2.97 pounds and measures just 0.67-inches thick. You get WiFi 6, Intel UHD graphics, and a built-in webcam with a dual array microphone. Listen to our review to see why we gave it the score that we did.

Listen to the embedded podcast to learn more and hear how we ended up with our score.

Subscribe to the AndroidGuys Podcast

Be sure to subscribe to the AndroidGuys podcast through your favorite platform or add the AndroidGuys Podcast RSS feed to enjoy!

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes and AndroidGuys may receive compensation for purchases. Read our policy. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.
REVIEW OVERVIEW
Build Quality
Feature & Functions
Setup
Performance
Price
Warranty
Battery & Charging
Audio
SUMMARY
The Lenovo Flex 5 2-in-1 Chromebook has a 13.3-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) touchscreen display. This laptop runs Chrome OS and has the ability to work in both laptop and tablet modes with its 360-degree flip-and-fold design. Powered by an Intel Pentium Gold 7505 processor and has 4GB of RAM. Storage on this device is 32GB of eMMC flash memory. This Chromebook has two USB-C ports, two DisplayPorts, a USB-A port, and a microSD card reader. The Lenovo Flex 5 2-in-1 Chromebook weighs in at 2.97 pounds and measures just 0.67-inches thick. You get WiFi 6, Intel UHD graphics, and a built-in webcam with a dual array microphone. Listen to our review to see why we gave it the score that we did.
3.9
OVERALL SCORE
Previous articleQuickly capture your screen with Snagit 2022 + One Year of Maintenance
Scott Webster
In addition to smartphones and mobile gadgets, Scott has a deep appreciation for film, music, and LEGO. A husband and father, he's an amalgam of Pink Floyd, sunflower seeds, Frank Moth art, Star Wars, Bob Seger, cheese crisps, audiobooks, podcasts, mental therapy, and sunshine. Scott has overseen the day-to-day activities of AndroidGuys since 2007.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.