Advertisements
ReviewsAccessories

Lepow 14-inch 1080p Portable Monitor review

4.3
Design
Features
Picture quality
Value
The Lepow 14-inch Portable Monitor provides a fantastic way to add a 1080p secondary display to your setup while also being easy to travel with.
By Jason England

Not too long ago I reviewed the Lepow 15.6-inch portable monitor and found it to be a very capable secondary display for work and play. However, if you’re looking for something a little smaller the 14-inch model from Lepow might be what you’re needing.

Not only does it offer a 1080p display in a more compact size, but it’s also made some improvements to the stand and I/O on the monitor.

Key Features

  • 14-inch 1080p 60Hz display
  • USB-C, HDMI, and 3.5mm inputs
  • Weighs 1.7lbs
  • Works with the Nintendo Switch, PS4/PS5, Xbox, and computers
  • Stereo speakers

Design

The Lepow 14-inch Portable Monitor features a 14-inch 1080p 60Hz IPS display with slim bezels around all sides except for the bottom. One of the biggest differences between the 15.6-inch model and this one, besides the size, is the port arrangement.

The 15.6-inch model had all of the ports and controls on the sides of the display which could look messy and make it difficult to have both monitors side by side. It also made it nearly impossible to stand it up in portrait mode.

Lepow’s 14-inch model fixes this by putting the ports and controls on the back but at the cost of making it slightly heavier and thicker than the 15.6-inch model. It also now features a permanently attached case that acts as a stand in either landscape or portrait mode.

When it comes to the I/O and controls, the Lepow 14-inch Portable Monitor includes a USB-C port dedicated to power, a USB-C port capable of power and audio/visual signals, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a mini HDMI port, and a toggle switch to adjust settings. Additionally, there is a dedicated power button to turn it on and off.

How well does it work?

The Lepow 14-inch Portable Monitor provides two different ways to connect to it, by either using HDMI or USB-C. This makes it compatible with the majority of devices out there, such as a computer, phone, or game console.

And thankfully, Lepow includes an HDMI to mini HDMI cable, USB-C to USB-C cable, and a charging brick with USB-A to USB-C cable in the box. That should be everything you need to hook it up to a variety of devices.

During my time with the Lepow 14-inch Portable Monitor, I used it with my laptop, Nintendo Switch, and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. Each device worked fine with the monitor, just remember that you’re going to need to use a separate power source with anything other than your computer.

In my case, I tried it with the included charging brick, as well as a power bank, which makes it even more portable when on the go.

Just a heads up, when connecting to your computer the audio will default to playing out of the Lepow’s speakers. This can be changed using the audio settings on your computer to swap the source.

Picture quality

The 14-inch Portable Monitor from Lepow has a great picture. It has adequate brightness for indoor use, vibrant colors, and offers wide viewing angles. It also gives you plenty of options for changing brightness, contrast, and color. Although, I wouldn’t count on it for design work if you’re looking for something color accurate.

Instead, the Lepow 14-inch Portable Monitor excels at being a secondary monitor to place toolbars when editing, monitoring emails, writing, or watching videos.

Final thoughts

Whether you’re in the market for a secondary monitor to help with work or have some fun, the Lepow 14-inch Portable Monitor is a winner. It is fantastic for freeing up your primary monitor when doing design work, catching up on some shows while working, or gaming on the go.

My only criticism would be that the weight and thickness make this version feel slightly less portable than the 15.6-inch model I previously reviewed. However, I typically only use it in a couple of areas around the house so that’s not such a big deal to me.

Buy from Amazon

Related

Nextbase 622GW Dash Cam Front and Rear Camera review

Accessories
The Nextbase 622GW Dash Cam with front and rear cameras provides you with up to 4K video recording for the front camera, slow motion, what3words, and Alexa support.
Read more

Acekool Stand Mixer review

Accessories
The Acekool Stand Mixer is everything you need for your new baking obsession. It's lightweight, powerful, comes with three different mixing accessories, and has a large bowl for making bread, cakes, and large batches of cookies.
Read more

Meze 99 Neo Headphones review

Accessories
The Meze 99 Neo are made for budget-conscious audiophiles who seek comfortable, fully serviceable, wired headphones that sound fantastic.
Read more

Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless ANC Earbuds review

Accessories
The WF-1000XM4 true wireless ANC earbuds are Sony's follow-up to the wonderfully reviewed WF-1000XM3 and a worthy successor in every way featuring a smaller design, better battery life, and the same great sound and active noise cancellation.
Read more

Recent articles

I used an iPhone for two weeks and I’m going back to an Android phone

Opinion
I recently left Android and spent a few weeks living with an iPhone as my daily driver. Find out what I loved and what I hated about it.
Read more

Lepow 14-inch 1080p Portable Monitor review

Accessories
The Lepow 14-inch Portable Monitor provides a fantastic way to add a 1080p secondary display to your setup while also being easy to travel with.
Read more

Beat the summer heat with these cool deals on apps, software, and gadgets

Deal of the Day
We've collected a handful of products, apps, services, and other items from the AG Deals Store. Beat the heat with the cool deals.
Read more

ZTE launches Axon 30 with improved under-display camera and 120hz screen in China

News and Rumors
ZTE announced the Axon 30 today in China, its latest flagship phone featuring an under-display selfie camera with improved quality and a FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display.
Read more

Nothing ear (1) goes official with ANC and wireless charging

News and Rumors
The Nothing ear (1) features ANC, wireless charging, and transparency mode for only $99. It will be available for purchase starting August 11 and it's the first product to launch from OnePlus's co-founder Carl Pei since he left the Never Settle brand
Read more

The most effective method to really focus on your eyes

Promoted News
How frequently do we stop to think about our eyes and the additional consideration and consideration that they need to keep us...
Read more
Jason England
Just a guy who loves gadgets, Android, photography, movies, and TV. Sometimes I get the chance to write about them.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Like This

I used an iPhone for two weeks and I’m going back...

I recently left Android and spent a few weeks living with an iPhone as my daily driver. Find out what I loved and what I hated about it.

Lepow 14-inch 1080p Portable Monitor review

©