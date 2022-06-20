Logitech MX Master 3S Wireless Mouse review

With the recent launch of the MX Master 3S mouse, Logitech expands its Master Series lineup of keyboards and computer mice.

The 3S is a wireless mouse with a focus on blending precision, workflow, and a premium feel underneath an ergonomic shape. It features ultra-quiet clicks, an 8K DPI precision optical sensor, the MagSpeed Electromagnetic scroll-wheel, two programmable thumb buttons, and a thumb wheel for horizontal scrolling.

All of this will provide you with a complete sense of functionality and it undeniably adds a certain elegance to the flow of your workspace at the office or at home.

With a Bluetooth connection or the Logi Bolt Receiver you can be connected wirelessly to up to three devices at one time. One thing I didn’t expect to see was a port at the top of the mouse for a USB-C cable. Logitech states that their USB-C quick charging can provide up to three hours of use with one minute of charging, and 70 days of work on a full charge.

The Logitech MX Master 3S Wireless Mouse is available in graphite, black, and pale gray for $99 on the Logitech website.

First Impression

At first glance, the MX Master 3S is a really good-looking mouse. A wireless mouse, it cleans up your workspace and gives you more freedom. The actual shell of the mouse is plastic, but your hand will rest on a unique feeling smooth silicon surface that is complemented well by the aluminum accents on the rest of the mouse’s design.

Built from rather nice materials, the 3S is a fairly hefty mouse, weighing in at 141 grams. It is by no means a gaming mouse, so weight isn’t necessarily a bad thing to have depending on user preference.

Personally, I really love the feel of this mouse in general. The silicon surface is smooth, comfortable, and grippy. The electromagnetic scroll wheel feels awesome and the buttons are definitely ultra-quiet, as advertised. Getting rid of that wire is definitely worth an upgrade if you appreciate some cleanliness in your office space.

Workflow Upgrades

One of the most important features on this mouse is of course the wireless capability. If you don’t already have a wireless mouse, the 3S will be a great addition to your arsenal. Cutting that cord allows you to set up your desk in ways that weren’t previously possible.

In addition, Logitech has come up with an awesome feature that allows you to connect with three devices at once, switching between them with just a press of a button.

A change I would like to see with this feature is a different placement of said button. Currently it is found on the bottom of the mice with this feature, but I think it would add yet another layer of efficiency if the button could be reached without even having to lift the mouse.

The Logitech MagSpeed Electromagnetic wheel allows you to scroll through up to 1,000 lines at a time and stop at an instant with extreme precision. Personally, I find it to be one of the smoothest feeling scroll wheels, so if that’s how you prefer it, then the 3S should definitely be on your list.

The 3S also comes with a thumb wheel which allows you to efficiently scroll horizontally through excel spreadsheets and such. It’s honestly a rare feature that may be niche yet it is super useful.

One thing to note as always with wireless mice is that you are likely to feel a bit of input lag after switching from a wired mouse. As far as wireless mice go, the response feels pretty snappy but it’s not going to give you the reaction speed that a wired mouse would. If you’re going to be competitively gaming, you should look into wired options.

Customization

The 3S features two programmable buttons with a tactile feel within reach of your thumb so that you can set additional functions for whatever you please. In addition, you can control the DPI in increments of 50 from as low as 200 and as high as 8,000 DPI.

Logitech’s optional software Logi Options+ is compatible with the mouse to make it easier to fine tune your experience and fit all of your needs when using the MX Master 3S. With all of this in mind, I think the 3S is a great all-around mouse for working from home or the office, online shopping, or just about anything you might think of. It has at least one feature for everyone out there looking to maximize their efficiency on the computer or laptop.

Overview

I’ll keep this short. For $99, the Logitech MX Master 3S is a great option from the Master Series.

It has great looks, some super unique features like the thumb-wheel and the multi-point Bluetooth connection, and it feels great too. The build quality is everything you can expect from Logitech and the shape is an ergonomic feel that will allow for lasting comfort throughout your workday.

With the magnetic wheel and 8,000 DPI optical sensor, you’ll find all of the precision you need. Using the compatible Logi Options+ software, you can make the mouse fit your style and necessities no matter the environment.