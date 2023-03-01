Review: Lookstand + Mount (Podcast)

In this latest episode of the AndroidGuys podcast, our experts Scott Webster and Luke Gaul talk about the Lookstand + Mount portable phone stand.

The Lookstand + Mount is a very transformative and useful phone stand that offers a solid extendable aluminum build (which makes it lightweight and durable), 360° of rotation, 120° of viewing angle, and wireless charging compatibility.

The phone stand has three presets heights from 3.5 inches to 7 inches which let you adjust the stand height according to your need. Is it worth purchasing? Listen to the podcast and see what our team says.

What is the Lookstand + Mount

The Lookstand is an aluminum smartphone accessory that adheres to the back of handsets and provides a number of options to users. Open it up and you can extend the arm to take selfies, or flip the bottom and widen the legs to make a portable stand. It folds up flat, weighs next to nothing, and travels very well.

Available in five different colors, the unit is flexible and functional. It rotates 360-degrees with a head that can be adjusted 120-degrees, making it a perfect desktop or travel companion.

Features

Constructed of aluminum

Three preset heights from 3.5-inches to 7-inches

360-degree rotation

120-degree viewing angle

Detachable mount for wireless charging

Available in black, gray, gold, blue, and red

Tested to 10,000 uses

Parting Thoughts

A generally solid product, I like this accessory for folks who like to take in video while on the go. It can be adjusted to a number of heights and offers a wide array of angles so catching Netflix on the plane is nice and easy.

Our review unit shows no signs of wearing down anytime soon, but we like that there’s an extra adhesive included in the box. Wireless charging can be accomplished when you remove the main component, but not without a bit of trial and error. Otherwise, this doesn’t add much weight or thickness. After a day or two of being attached you’ll hardly notice it’s there.

Where to buy the Lookstand + Mount

Lookstand + Mount starts at $45 and comes in black, gray, gold, blue, and red color options. The phone stand is available for purchase through the manufacturer’s website.