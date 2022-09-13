MeCool has recently had a run of Android TV and Google TV devices. The company has an array of options in its lineup now with the latest addition being the KM2 Plus streaming box. This new Android TV unit has some perks over some of the other streamers from MeCool.

Let’s take a closer look at the device.

Design

The MeCool KM2 Plus is a fairly simple box with a matte black finish and silver trimming. The front has a few status LEDs indicating the IR reader, network processes, and power. On top of the box is a silver MeCool logo.

Around the left side of the MeCool KM2 Plus are some inputs. This includes a USB-A 2.0, USB-A 3.0, and a microSD slot. The back of the unit houses several other ports. You’ll find AV and optical audio inputs. There is also an ethernet jack, HDMI out, and DC power port.

Performance and Software

The MeCool KM2 Plus runs Android TV 11 and handles it very well. While I’d prefer the latest Google TV like the KD3 TV stick, we also know Google is slowly rolling that certification process and simply may have not been an option for MeCool at launch.

Otherwise, any previous Android TV users will find themselves right at home. You get Google’s intuitive UI home screen that leverage Google Assistant for content recommendations and Voice Search. The UI is still crisp, clean, and modern for TV use.

One essential upgrade for the KM2 Plus over the mentioned KD3 stick is double the internal storage. With 16GB of mass storage, consumers have a lot more wiggle room after initially installing all their streaming options. This can still be expanded via the USB and SD slots, but having that built-in just makes more sense.

I also have to mention how good the included remote is for the MeCool KM2 Plus. It’s based on Google’s new OEM reference model and is one of my favorites. The button layout is intuitive and has dedicated options for Bookmarks menu options, power, volume, and Google Assistant.

Conclusion

MeCool makes the KM2 Plus fairly competitive with Roku and Apple TV at $90. If you are in the market for a streamer and want the Android ecosystem, the KM2 Plus is compelling. The great remote and the full array of expansion ports make it one of the more complete Google-powered units on the market.

This model can be purchased directly from MeCool or via Amazon.

Purchase the MeCool KM2 Plus from MeCool

Purchase the MeCool KM2 Plus from Amazon