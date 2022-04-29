One of the best side-effects of the pandemic is the seemingly new spotlight on physical and mental wellbeing. Now more than ever, people are taking things more seriously when it comes to dealing with stress.

As many folks were forced to work from home over the last few years, or found themselves unable to get to the gym regularly, home fitness equipment saw a rise in popularity. One product that seems to have done quite well for itself is the treadmill. Having a treadmill in the home is a great way to get in a little cardio, work off some stress, or burn a few calories.

Shopping for a treadmill can be a little daunting. Which brands are worth a look? What is a good value proposition? These are but two of the questions that consumers find themselves asking when picking one out.

If you’re considering picking up a treadmill for yourself, we’ll help you out. The Mobvoi Home Treadmill is one you may want to put on your list of options.

While you might only know the Mobvoi name for its wearable or earbuds, you should also know it dabbles in a few other areas, one being home fitness. Its treadmill, priced about $380, is a solid model that I’ve come to appreciate for a number of reasons.

First let’s talk about that price. It’s a fraction of what other brands command. Does that mean it’s cheaply made or poorly designed? Nope. It’s solidly built, easy to setup, but it doesn’t pretend to be anything else. It’s a “no-frills” product in that it works well as a walking treadmill and one that lets you get up to 12km per hour (~7.5mph).

Outside of the box it’s pretty much ready to go.

Setting the Mobvoi Home Treadmill up takes very little time. It took me all of around 10 minutes to remove it from the box, check the pieces and screw them in with the included tool. It’s mostly a case of lifting the front, foldable section and adding the handrails and phone holder.

There are two displays on the treadmill, one on the right corner of the base to glance at for speed and the other being the main bar across the front. You can control speeds using the included remote or increase/decrease via the button. The bar lights up to show the closest speed, per-kilometer. It’s on the right hand side of the panel where you actually dial the speed up and down. There’s no quick way to jump from, say 3km to 5km.It’s a matter of pressing buttons up and down.

There’s a spot for holding your phone in place, which adjusts to fit pretty much any handset size. Pair your device via Bluetooth to the Mobvoi Home Treadmill and you’ll be able to play music through the built-in speaker. It sounds okay, and better than what you’d get from the phone itself, but I tend to prefer earbuds.

This is all the hardware you need to install

Converting to and from the walking pad is as simple as raising the handrails. If you’re like me, you’ll use it under a desk most of the time and then pull it out when ready to get in some serious miles. To that end, you’ll want to clip on the included safety key so that it automatically stops if you fall or slide off the back of the pad.

The Mobvoi Home Treadmill is a quiet one with a nice belt that doesn’t ever feel slack. I’ve used it for a few weeks now and see no early signs of weakness or spots where I need to be cautious. It moves rather easily considering its weight of about 75lbs.

With support for up to 265lbs, it’s a great product to have for pretty much any adult looking to move more without leaving the home.

If there was one quibble I had with the Mobvoi Home Treadmill it’s that the power cable is rather short. Depending on whether I am using for walking mode under a desk, or out in the middle of the room I may have to attach an extension cord to it. Other than that, I’ve been quite impressed with the overall value put forth here.

Learn more about the Mobvoi Home Treadmill at the manufacturer’s website where it’s currently available to purchase for about $380. Choose from black and silver color options.