Review: MOGA XP7-X Plus Bluetooth Controller (Podcast)

The MOGA XP7-X is a terrific accessory for mobile gamers, whether that means playing titles on their phone, or accessing games via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Likewise, if you are the type to connect to a PC, you can take advantage of USB or Bluetooth connections. The removable stand is great for those times when you want to prop your phone or tablet up on a table and play without looking at the controller. On the other hand, it's really nice to charge a phone directly on the controller while playing. And although it's not compatible with Xbox consoles, we like that it does work with with Game Pass Ultimate.
By Scott Webster

Up for review today is the PowerA MOGA XP7-X Plus Bluetooth Controller. Designed for gamers of all kinds, the $100 unit features a nice array of capabilities and functionality.

The following includes not only written coverage for the product but embedded content from our podcast. Indeed, Scott Webster and Luke Gaul recently covered it as part of the semi-weekly podcast where products, apps, and other topics are discussed. If you have not already done so, be sure to check it out and subscribe.

What is the MOGA XP7-X Plus Bluetooth Controller?

The MOGA XP7-X Plus Bluetooth Controller is a gaming accessory that works for Android phones and tablets as well as PC. It features a whole array of buttons for mobile gaming, a 2,000mAh battery for wirelessly charging a phone, and support for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate cloud gaming.

Features

  • Supports Android and Windows 10/11 games
  • 2,000mAh power bank to wireless charge phones
  • Play cloud titles via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
  • Pull-out device stand for phones and tablets
  • Mappable gaming buttons
  • Connect via Bluetooth or USB
  • Officially licensed by Xbox
  • 2-year warranty

Listen to our Review

Be sure to subscribe to the AndroidGuys podcast through your favorite platform or add the AndroidGuys Podcast RSS feed to enjoy!

Parting Thoughts

The MOGA XP7-X is a terrific accessory for mobile gamers, whether that means playing titles on their phone, or accessing games via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Likewise, if you are the type to connect to a PC, you can take advantage of USB or Bluetooth connections.

The removable stand is great for those times when you want to prop your phone or tablet up on a table and play without looking at the controller. On the other hand, it’s really nice to charge a phone directly on the controller while playing. And although it’s not compatible with Xbox consoles, we like that it does work with with Game Pass Ultimate.

Where to Buy the MOGA XP7-X

You can learn more about the MOGA XP7-X at the manufacturer’s website where it’s also available to purchase. As of today it’s priced about $100.

