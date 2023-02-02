Review: MOGA XP7-X Plus Bluetooth Controller (Podcast)

Up for review today is the PowerA MOGA XP7-X Plus Bluetooth Controller. Designed for gamers of all kinds, the $100 unit features a nice array of capabilities and functionality.

What is the MOGA XP7-X Plus Bluetooth Controller?

The MOGA XP7-X Plus Bluetooth Controller is a gaming accessory that works for Android phones and tablets as well as PC. It features a whole array of buttons for mobile gaming, a 2,000mAh battery for wirelessly charging a phone, and support for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate cloud gaming.

Features

Supports Android and Windows 10/11 games

2,000mAh power bank to wireless charge phones

Play cloud titles via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Pull-out device stand for phones and tablets

Mappable gaming buttons

Connect via Bluetooth or USB

Officially licensed by Xbox

2-year warranty

Parting Thoughts

The MOGA XP7-X is a terrific accessory for mobile gamers, whether that means playing titles on their phone, or accessing games via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Likewise, if you are the type to connect to a PC, you can take advantage of USB or Bluetooth connections.

The removable stand is great for those times when you want to prop your phone or tablet up on a table and play without looking at the controller. On the other hand, it’s really nice to charge a phone directly on the controller while playing. And although it’s not compatible with Xbox consoles, we like that it does work with with Game Pass Ultimate.

Where to Buy the MOGA XP7-X

You can learn more about the MOGA XP7-X at the manufacturer’s website where it’s also available to purchase. As of today it’s priced about $100.