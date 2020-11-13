Mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat review w/video

We’re finally at that point where most newer smartphones have wireless charging capabilities. If you live in a household where multiple people have handsets, you likely know how precious wall outlets can be.

This doesn’t change when the phones support wireless charging. In fact, it can be even more of an issue as you fight for access to the charging dock or plate. That’s where a product like the mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat.

What is the Mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat?

Priced $150, it’s a flat platter-like device that lets you wireless charge up to four devices on it at one time. Users can mix and match how and where they place their phones or wireless earbud case and it even has an optional mount accessory for an Apple Watch. Moreover, it has a USB Type A port for plugging in an external cable for charging something else.

Standout Features

Wirelessly charge four devices at one time

Lightweight and easy to move around

Excellent build quality

Modern design that matches any environment

USB A port lets you keep charging other devices from same outlet

Where to Buy the Mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat

Learn more about the mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat at mophie’s website where it’s also available for purchase. You can also find it at your wireless service provider and select retailers, including Amazon.