Advertisements
ReviewsAccessories Reviews

Let Morphee help you get to sleep quickly

Advertisements
4.1
Build Quality
Feature & Functions
Setup
Performance
Price
Warranty
Battery & Charging
Audio
Morphee is a small device dedicated to helping you sleep. This device features no screen by design to help you get to sleep faster. With 210 guided sessions, your meditative state will lull you into a deep sleep. Sessions include breathing, movement, visualization, body scan, cardiac coherence, and napping. Take it with you wherever you go with up to 10 days of battery life. With a 100-night trial, this device is available at Amazon and Morphee.com for $100. Listen or watch our review to see how well Morphee can get you into a deep sleep.
Advertisements
By Scott Webster

Morphee is a small device dedicated to helping you sleep. This device features no screen by design to help you get to sleep faster. With 210 guided sessions, your meditative state will lull you into a deep sleep. Sessions include breathing, movement, visualization, body scan, cardiac coherence, and napping. Take it with you wherever you go with up to 10 days of battery life. With a 100-night trial, this device is available at Amazon and Morphee.com for $100. Listen or watch our review to see how well Morphee can get you into a deep sleep.

Listen to the embedded podcast to learn more and hear how we ended up with our score.

Watch the embedded video to learn more and see how we scored the various components.

Subscribe to the AndroidGuys Podcast

Be sure to subscribe to the AndroidGuys podcast through your favorite platform or add the AndroidGuys Podcast RSS feed to enjoy!

Related

Phylian toothbrush review

Accessories Reviews
The Phylian toothbrush is a sonic electric toothbrush available...
Read more

Otterbox Line for Pixel 6 case review

Accessories Reviews
When it comes to protecting your device, Otterbox is a brand...
Read more

Puro Pro Hybrid headphones review

Accessories Reviews
The PuroPro Hybrid headphones from Puro Sound Labs are...
Read more

Flowtime Biosensing Meditation Headband review

Accessories Reviews
Read our review for the Flowtime Bionsensing Meditation Headband, a wearable that pairs with an app to help relieve stress, tension and more.
Read more
Advertisment

Recent articles

Let Morphee help you get to sleep quickly

Accessories Reviews
Morphee is a small device dedicated to helping you sleep. This device features no screen by design to help you get to sleep faster....
Read more

Get ahead with the 2022 Complete CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle

Deals
Getting a career in IT can be a very competitive field to get into. Even with a college degree, it can be...
Read more

Kingdom Two Crowns game review

App and Game Reviews
Kingdom Two Crowns is a strategy game developed by Raw Fury. It is available at the Google Play Store for $6.99. This game has...
Read more

Phylian toothbrush review

Accessories Reviews
The Phylian toothbrush is a sonic electric toothbrush available for $24.99. This rechargeable toothbrush has 5 modes, fast charging, and a smart...
Read more

Take your audio studio wherever you go with AudioWow

Deals
AudioWow is an audio studio the size of a matchbox. This tiny device is for creators who are always on the go and to...
Read more

Botworld Adventure game review

App and Game Reviews
Botworld Adventure is a free-to-play role-playing game (RPG) by Featherweight. You will play as one of 4 species: cats, dogs, buffalo, or lizards. Explore the...
Read more
Scott Webster
In addition to smartphones and mobile gadgets, Scott has a deep appreciation for film, music, and LEGO. A husband and father, he's an amalgam of Pink Floyd, sunflower seeds, Frank Moth art, Star Wars, Bob Seger, cheese crisps, audiobooks, podcasts, mental therapy, and sunshine. Scott has overseen the day-to-day activities of AndroidGuys since 2007.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements

More Like This

Morphee

Let Morphee help you get to sleep quickly

Morphee is a small device dedicated to helping you sleep. This device features no screen by design to help you get to sleep faster....
The 2022 Complete CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle

Get ahead with the 2022 Complete CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle

©