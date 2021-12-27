Let Morphee help you get to sleep quickly

Morphee is a small device dedicated to helping you sleep. This device features no screen by design to help you get to sleep faster. With 210 guided sessions, your meditative state will lull you into a deep sleep. Sessions include breathing, movement, visualization, body scan, cardiac coherence, and napping. Take it with you wherever you go with up to 10 days of battery life. With a 100-night trial, this device is available at Amazon and Morphee.com for $100. Listen or watch our review to see how well Morphee can get you into a deep sleep.

Listen to the embedded podcast to learn more and hear how we ended up with our score.

Watch the embedded video to learn more and see how we scored the various components.