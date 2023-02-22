Advertisements
Review: Nothing Ear Stick (Podcast)

4.2
Build Quality
Features
Setup
Performance
Price
Warranty
Battery
Audio
By Abhinav Fating

Emerging brand Nothing recently released its latest audio accessory, the Nothing Ear (Stick) wireless earbuds. The Ear (Stick) is Nothing’s second audio product; overall it’s the brand’s third product. Nothing’s hype and perfect marketing strategy had made the brand so much popular in a very short time.

Nothing’s Ear (Stick) carries a very unique case design that looks stunning and it comes at a very interesting price point. In this latest episode of the AndroidGuys podcast, our experts Scott Webster and Luke Gaul talk about the Ear (Stick).

Nothing Ear (Stick) sports one of the most unique designs with its trademarked transparent stunning rotating plastic case. The earbuds have an industry-leading custom 12.6mm dynamic driver that offers rich depths, clear highs, and bold details sound.

The three high-definition mics paired with Clear Voice technology integrated into the earbuds offer windproof and crowd-proof calls. What is the complete package, how do they perform, and is it worth purchasing at this price range? Listen to the podcast and see what our team says.

What is the Nothing Ear (Stick)?

The Nothing Ear (Stick) is a pair of wireless earbuds with up to seven hours of playback per charge. The included carrying case provides a total listen time of nearly 29 hours. Other key features include Google Fast Pair, IP54 resistance to sweat, water, and dust, and 12.6mm dynamic drivers.

Gallery

Noteworthy Features

  • Up to 7 hours of listening on charge
  • Up to 29 hours of listening time using case
  • Weigh only 4.4g
  • Google Fast Pair
  • IP54 dust, water, and sweat resistant
  • 12.6mm dynamic driver
  • Charge 10 minutes and get up to 2hrs of playback
  • Enhanced experience when using Nothing Phone

Listen to the Episode

Be sure to subscribe to the AndroidGuys podcast through your favorite platform or add the AndroidGuys Podcast RSS feed to enjoy!

Thoughts and Conclusion

Nothing has another winner on its hands with the Ear (Stick). The sound quality is as better than expected considering the price point, and the overall package punches above its weight.

These earbuds pair incredibly easy thanks to Google Fast Pair and they charge almost as quickly. Just ten minutes on the charger is enough to provide two hours of music playback.

The carrying case and earbuds yield up to 29 hours of listening so that’s a solid week’s worth of workouts and commutes. Speaking of which, the IP54 rating gives peace of mind so that you don’t have to worry about breaking a sweat or catching summer rain.

Where to buy the Nothing Ear (Stick)

Nothing Ear Stick retails at $99 and comes in a sole white color option. The wireless earbuds are available for purchase through Nothing’s official website.

Abhinav Fating
Abhinav is a tech enthusiast who finds it difficult to hold his excitement when it comes to the latest gadgets. He holds a degree in Engineering and is obsessed with smartphones and Laptops. When he is not writing, you will find him scrolling memes on Instagram.

