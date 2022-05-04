The Oddict Twig Pro are a premium pair of ‘true wireless’ Bluetooth earbuds which feature a charging case, Snapdragon high quality sound, hybrid active noise-canceling, ambient noise, and IPX4 water resistance. And all of it packed into a slick in-ear design.

Included in the box, the Twig Pros come with extra eartips, a short USB-C charging cable, the charging case, and a quick startup manual. You can find them on Amazon, Oddict or Phiaton’s website for $139 USD.

While not super important for most people, the packaging design of the box is extremely efficient and really shows off the aesthetics of the Twig Pros, which is something that I can really appreciate a company putting effort into.

With a unique charging case design that is dramatically different from the industry standard, I was worried at first that I wouldn’t like it. Honestly though, right out of the box I was very pleased with them.

It has a very premium appearance with a metallic finish and button on the outer rim that you can press to find out how much battery life you’ve got left based on an estimate from the color of a light that pops on.

It looks super minimal and clean on your desk while charging, almost like a miniature Alexa or Google Home. The earbuds themselves have a similar metallic finish and have a good looking shape overall in my opinion. They have a button on each earbud so that you can have remote playback control over calls and music or control the Ambient Noise mode.

Sound Quality

These earbuds undoubtedly look good, but do they actually sound good, too? This is where many of these true wireless earbuds can be a huge hit or miss in my opinion. The Twig Pros do deliver in this area.

The sound is smooth and powerful, just as good as any other earbud. Once you get paired and register the device in the app for the first time you will be able to use Oddict’s Equalizer in the app to customize your listening experience with a “warm/cold” and “soft/hard” scale, but I find the default setting has been my preferred mode to offer quality sound throughout the ranges of most songs. I have no complaints about the bass, as the Snapdragon sound has plenty of strength in the low range.

Battery Life / Charging

Oddict advertises that the earbuds can get a total of six hours of playtime per charge with Active Noise Cancellation turned off. Moreover, you’ll get about 40 minutes playback with a 10-minute quick charge.

I have found the earbuds seemed to easily last through about four hours; with the case charging I’m sure you could get roughly 20 hours per charge.

I put pretty consistent use into them, and one full case charge ended up lasting me about a week, so if you just want to use them while on a commute, while working, studying, or in the gym, the Oddict Twig Pros should offer you plenty of battery life. With such a fast recharging time, you should never have to worry too much about running out of juice when you really need it.

One unique feature of the charging case is a wireless charging ability with magnets in the case to hold it in place on the charging source.

The case recharges to full battery very quickly with a wired or wireless connection, and the USB-C port is much better than the outdated micro-USB connection that I still see in a lot of tech.

A small light on the side of the case allows you to ensure that the case is charging or double check your battery life. If you want more accurate battery life estimates, the application will give you a percentage for each earbud.

The Oddict App

Oddict has created a convenient companion app for each of their products. Unfortunately, it seems that you must register the device on the app to use it. I’d like to have the option to avoid the application if possible; however, the application ended up actually having some useful features that I didn’t expect at all.

You can control the ANC and ambient sound mode from the app. The ambient sound mode is definitely on par with most other earbuds that feature it. When turned on, I was able to hear my surroundings just as well as I might without the earbuds in.

The ANC however, did not meet my expectations. When music was off, the ANC didn’t seem to work much at all, whether it was on the maximum or minimum level of noise reduction.

As mentioned before, the EQ of the app works great, but it has unconventional settings. You simply move a slider between warm/cold and hard/soft, rather than adjusting your bass or treble levels, but it does seem to work, for what it’s worth.

The app also allows you to track the location of your earbuds or make them play a loud sound in case you lose them, which is something that most other true wireless earbuds unfortunately lack. I find it to be a very important feature for someone known to be as forgetful as myself when the earbuds are so small.

It may just be me, but I’ve found myself looking frantically through bedsheets or under furniture for one earbud more times than I’d like to admit, so when a company includes this feature it has always come to good use.

Summary

Overall, the Twig Pros are a pretty high quality pair of true wireless headphones with premium aesthetics. The sound quality is as smooth and powerful as you can hope for from, especially from such a tiny earbud.

I find that the earbuds are super comfortable and will stay in your ear with no problem throughout the entire duration of their battery life.

With at least four continuous hours of play time in my experience with them, you can’t ask for much more from true wireless earbuds. The charging case should easily get you through at least a couple days of consistent moderate use.

The application has some super convenient features which feels like the bare minimum considering that it seems you can’t connect to the earbuds without it.

One issue with these that I haven’t yet mentioned is their connectivity. It doesn’t seem that the earbuds have a good range, and I even found that holding my head in a certain position would make the connection go in and out and become very choppy. While walking with the phone in my pocket I find that sometimes the audio just starts cutting out and almost anything can cause interference with the Bluetooth connection (such as a hand over the ear).

While this might just be a problem with my phone specifically, or the fact that I live on a somewhat high-tech college campus with likely lots of other Bluetooth devices creating interference, it doesn’t seem to be something I should have to deal with for the price of these when much lower-end earbuds have not had this problem.