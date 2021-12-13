OneOdio headphones (Review)

OneOdio is a brand that you may not have heard of. They offer a wide variety of over-the-ear headphones and wireless earphones. From gaming to studio headphones, they have headphones for every need. OneOdio offers headphones in both wired and wireless varieties. Today we take a look at the A30 and Monitor 60. Listen or watch to find out more.

Listen to the embedded podcast to learn more and hear how we ended up with our score.

Watch the embedded video to learn more and see how we scored the various components.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SypSynsL-oo