Otterbox Line for Pixel 6 case review

When it comes to protecting your device, Otterbox is a brand that many people swear by. Some people may skip a phone because Otterbox doesn’t support that particular device. These cases come with multiple degrees of protection, so there is a perfect case for you.

Check out our Otterbox case review for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to see how well they will keep your device protected from all of life’s mishaps.

Listen to the embedded podcast to learn more and hear how we ended up with our score.

Watch the embedded video to learn more and see how we scored the various components.