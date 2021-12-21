Advertisements
Reviews

Otterbox Line for Pixel 6 case review

4.3
Build Quality
Feature & Functions
Setup
Performance
Price
Warranty
When it comes to protecting your device, Otterbox is a brand that many people swear by. Some people may skip a phone because Otterbox doesn't support that particular device. These cases come with multiple degrees of protection, so there is a perfect case for you. Check out our Otterbox case review for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to see how well they will keep your device protected from all of life's mishaps.
By Scott Webster

When it comes to protecting your device, Otterbox is a brand that many people swear by. Some people may skip a phone because Otterbox doesn’t support that particular device. These cases come with multiple degrees of protection, so there is a perfect case for you.

Check out our Otterbox case review for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to see how well they will keep your device protected from all of life’s mishaps.

Listen to the embedded podcast to learn more and hear how we ended up with our score.

Watch the embedded video to learn more and see how we scored the various components.

Scott Webster
In addition to smartphones and mobile gadgets, Scott has a deep appreciation for film, music, and LEGO. A husband and father, he's an amalgam of Pink Floyd, sunflower seeds, Frank Moth art, Star Wars, Bob Seger, cheese crisps, audiobooks, podcasts, mental therapy, and sunshine. Scott has overseen the day-to-day activities of AndroidGuys since 2007.

