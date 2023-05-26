The Poly Voyager Free 60 are wireless earbuds designed for professionals who need to stay connected on the go. They offer a range of features, including noise-cancelling technology, four-microphone array, and compatibility with Microsoft Teams and Zoom, making them ideal for business use. The earbuds are also comfortable to wear, come with a charging case for easy portability, and are available in two color options.

Specifically, the Voyager Free 60 is actually a series of earbuds with three different versions to choose from. Here, we’ll talk about a particular model, the Voyager Free 60+ UC. Read on to learn what we thought of the Poly Voyager Free 60+ UC.

Noteworthy Features

Wireless earbuds designed for professional use

Noise-cancelling technology for clear audio in noisy environments

Three-microphone array for effective communication

Compatible with Microsoft Teams and Zoom for seamless virtual meetings

Comfortable to wear with long battery life and a charging case for portability

Available in black and white color options

Gallery























Thoughts and Conclusion

If you’re looking for a reliable and high-quality set of wireless earbuds, the Poly Voyager Free 60 is a great option. These earbuds are designed for professionals who need to stay connected on the go, offering a range of features that make them ideal for business use. But they’re not all business, to be sure. These work great as a pair of earbuds for entertainment and general purpose usage.

The Voyager Free 60 earbuds are lightweight and compact, with a comfortable fit that allows you to wear them all day without any discomfort. The earbuds come with a charging case that provides up to hours of extra battery life, so you can easily recharge them on the go.

The earbuds themselves offer up to 5.5 hours of talk time or 8 hours of listening time, making them perfect for long conference calls or listening to music during your commute.

One of the key features of the Voyager Free 60 earbuds is their excellent audio quality. The earbuds are designed with noise-cancelling technology that filters out background noise, so you can hear your calls and music clearly even in noisy environments. The earbuds also feature three microphones that pick up your voice clearly, even in windy or noisy conditions.

The Voyager Free 60 earbuds are also incredibly easy to use. They are compatible with Bluetooth-enabled devices, and you can easily switch between devices with a touch of a button. The earbuds also feature voice commands that allow you to answer calls, adjust the volume, and more without having to take your phone out of your pocket.

The Poly Voyager Free 60 wireless earbuds are compatible with Microsoft Teams and Zoom, which is key for today’s modern professional. That is to say, those who use these platforms for virtual meetings and video conferences or find themselves working in remote locations or on the go.

The Poly Voyager Free 60 earbuds are an excellent choice for professionals who need reliable and high-quality wireless earbuds. With their comfortable fit, long battery life, and excellent audio quality, these earbuds are perfect for anyone who needs to stay connected on the go.

The Poly Voyager Free 60 wireless earbuds come in two color options: black and white. The black is more sleek and professional and make for a good choice for business settings, while the white option is more casual and suitable for everyday use.

There are three versions of the Voyager Free 60 to choose from, each with a slightly different set of features. Spend a little more money and you’ll get things like wireless charging for the case, a Bluetooth adapter for PCs, airplane mode input, and call and media control via the charging case. The Poly website breaks down the differences between each model.

You can learn more about the Poly Voyager Free 60+ UC and/or purchase yours for about $330. Otherwise, the standard model comes in as low as $230.