Review: EKSA E900 Lords Mobile Edition Wired Stereo Gaming Headset (Podcast)

The gaming headset is the most important accessory when it comes to gaming. Gaming without a gaming headset is like eating bread without butter. In our latest episode of the AndroidGuys Podcast, Scott Webster and Luke Gaul chat about EKSA E900 Lords Mobile Edition Wired Stereo Gaming Headset.

EKSA’s latest E900 Lords Mobile Edition wired stereo gaming headset sports a very simple and sleek design and offers a great sound experience that every gamer expects from a gaming headset. What is the complete package, is it offer a comfortable fit for a long time, and is it the best companion for gamers who are looking out for a gaming headset? Our experts have your every question’s answer. Listen to the podcast and see what our team says.

What is the EKSA E900 Lords Mobile Edition Wired Stereo Gaming Headset

The EKSA E900 Gaming headset checks a lot of boxes for a product that typically carries a higher price. The comfort matched with industry standard features make it ready to take on extended gaming session. EKSA’s VoicePure technology gives the confidence that your friends will hear you in even the most tenuous of situations.

In-line controls allow for ease of response to unexpected changes in your gaming environment. With the ability to handle whatever you platform you choose, the EKSA E900’s simplify your home setup by letting you go minimize to one comfortable headset for a variety of situations.

Gallery

Features

EKSA VoicePure Technology

50mm Driver

Comfortable Soft Earmuffs

In-Line Audio Controls (Mute/Volume)

Noise Cancelling Mic

Multi-platform Compatibility (Xbox, PC, Mobile, Switch, and PS4/5)

Detachable mic, carrying pouch

Listen to the Episode

Parting Thoughts

For the budget-conscious gamer, the EKSA E900 Gaming headset is a perfect mix of form and comfort. It has the ability to work with every major platform and performs well above it’s price tag. And if you’re a fan of Lords Mobile, you’ll get even more value for your money with all of the included game bonuses.

Where to Buy EKSA E900 Lords Mobile Edition Wired Stereo Gaming Headset

You can purchase the EKSA E900 Lords Mobile Edition headset at EKSA’s website where it’s currently listed at just $32.99 for the purple accessory.