Reviews

Rise Garden Personal Indoor Garden review

4.2
Build Quality
Features
Setup
Performance
Price
Warranty
Its hydroponic system, LED grow lights, and smart features make it easy and efficient to grow plants, while its vertical design maximizes space efficiency. It is also a sustainable and eco-friendly way to grow plants, making it a great choice for anyone who wants to reduce their environmental footprint.
By Scott Webster

The Rise Garden Personal Garden is a vertical hydroponic gardening system that allows you to grow fresh herbs, vegetables, and fruits indoors, all year round. The device sits on a countertop and provides space for up to 12 plants, herbs, greens, or veggies.

Read on to learn more or check out the podcast (also embedded below) to see what we thought of the Rise Garden Personal Indoor Garden.

Noteworthy Features

  • 16″ X 11″ X 18″ (HLW)
  • Weighs ~10 lbs
  • Minimal design looks great in any kitchen or environment
  • Companion app guides users through the steps from planting to harvesting
  • Voice controlled via Alexa
  • Smart watering, lighting, and filtering system

Listen to the Episode

Thoughts and Conclusion

The Personal Garden has a vertical design that maximizes space efficiency. It can hold up to 12 plants at a time, allowing you to grow a variety of different plants in a compact footprint. It’s more than enough to keep a typical kitchen flush with herbs and greens.

The Personal Garden uses a hydroponic system that allows plants to grow without soil. This means that there is no need for messy soil, and plants grow faster and healthier.

The Personal Garden comes with LED grow lights that provide the right spectrum and intensity of light for plants to grow. This means that you can grow plants anywhere in your home, regardless of natural light availability. The mobile app also lets you control how and when the lights turn on and off.

The mobile app that provides guidance on plant care, and the system will remind you when it’s time to add water or nutrients.

The Personal Garden is easy to use and requires no previous gardening experience. Not only does it come with great documentation, but the mobile app features all sorts of assistance. It comes with everything you need to get started, including seeds, grow medium, and nutrients.

The Rise Personal Garden is a sustainable way to grow plants, as it uses less water and produces less waste than traditional gardening methods. It also allows you to grow fresh produce at home, reducing the need for transportation and packaging.

Overall, the Rise Garden Personal Garden is a great way to grow fresh produce at home, regardless of your gardening experience or available space.

Its hydroponic system, LED grow lights, and smart features make it easy and efficient to grow plants, while its vertical design maximizes space efficiency. It is also a sustainable and eco-friendly way to grow plants, making it a great choice for anyone who wants to reduce their environmental footprint.

You can learn more about the Rise Garden Personal Indoor Garden and/or purchase yours for about $350.

Scott Webster
In addition to smartphones and mobile gadgets, Scott has a deep appreciation for film, music, and LEGO. A husband and father, he's an amalgam of Pink Floyd, sunflower seeds, Frank Moth art, Star Wars, Bob Seger, cheese crisps, audiobooks, podcasts, mental therapy, and sunshine. Scott has overseen the day-to-day activities of AndroidGuys since 2007.

