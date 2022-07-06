As more and more people turn to a more active lifestyle, our tech has started to follow that trend. Sport earbuds are very popular in the market today and Anker has a great ear for the kids want these days. With the Soundcore Sport X10 earbuds, the company has another compelling audio option.

Design

The construction of the Soundcore Sport X10 buds is familiar with a few improvements from Anker. You get a traditional soft, silicone earbud design. This allows the headphones to fit comfortably inside the ear. However, Anker put a twist on the securement by having earloops that pivot to either an open or closed position to keep the units even more locked in while in motion.

The Sport X10 buds are very comfortable and lightweight. Once you get the earloop around your ear you will almost forget you have them on. I’ve had zero issues using them for long sessions at both work and the gym.

Internally, the Soundcore Sport X10 is powered by Bluetooth 5.2 and a robust bass system. The outside of the earbuds holds six microphones mixed with noise cancellation tech to make both audio and calls crystal clear. You also get an IPX7 rating that will keep you safe from sweat and water.

Audio controls

There is a dedicated button on each Sport X10 to help interact with your connected phone. Pressing the button on the right side twice will play or pause the audio. The same on the left side will move forward to the next track in your playlist.

Volume can be adjusted when using both earbuds in stereo. The left side pressed once will lower the output. The button on the right side will increase the volume when punched a single time. With the default settings, there’s no way to control volume when in mono mode using only a single Sport X10.

There are dedicated actions for when you have a phone call as well. If your phone is ringing, pressing either earbud once will answer the caller. To end the call, or reject the incoming caller, you can press the left or right Sport X10 and hold for two seconds.

Audio and comfort

The playback quality on the Sport X10 is good. I think that’s the best way to describe it. It’s not great by any means, but also not poor. The bass is decent with highs and mids performing adequately. If you need rock-solid daily driver earbuds, these can be those headphones.

The comfort of the X10 buds is where they shine. These are super light and just fade away from you realizing you have them on. The hooks are also great in securing the position without any need to worry about losing these while being active.

Battery life and charging

Anker rates the Sport X10 at around eight hours of mixed-use and I found that to be very accurate. I can easily get thru a full workday with these and have some charge left. The battery life is superb.

When you do need to charge, you have can refuel three times with the included battery case. This gets you a full 32 hours before you have to plug in the entire setup. USB-C powers the case and takes about two hours to charge both the Sport X10 earbuds and the case. The earbuds charge inside the case in about an hour.

Conclusion

Anker has another solid option in wireless audio with the Soundcore Sport X10 earbuds. With great battery life and good performance, these headphones are a worthy addition to anyone’s daily bag. The Sport X10 is available in two colors via Amazon or Souncore’s website: black or oat white.

The earbuds will cost $80 full retail. If you think that the Sport X10 is what you need, be sure to hit the links below to make a purchase.