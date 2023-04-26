The SoundPEATS Capsule3 Pro earbuds are wireless earbuds with hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) technology, designed to provide a high-quality audio experience. They’re waterproof and offer up to 50+ hours of total listening per charge.

Read on to learn what we thought of the SoundPEATS Capsule3 Pro.

Noteworthy Features

Wireless earbuds with hybrid ANC technology

Long-lasting battery life and compact charging case

Touch control and compatibility with Android and iOS devices

Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and support for AAC and SBC audio codecs

Thoughts and Conclusion

The SoundPEATS Capsule3 Pro feature a long-lasting battery life, touch control, and compatibility with both Android and iOS devices. The hybrid ANC technology combines feedforward and feedback ANC to effectively reduce external noise (up to 43dB) and allow users to focus on their audio.

The earbuds also come with a compact charging case that can extend the battery life of the earbuds. Additionally, the earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and support for AAC and SBC audio codecs.

The Capsule 3 Pro have a long-lasting battery life, with up to 8 hours of playback time on a single charge, and 5.5 hours of playback time with ANC enabled.

The earbuds come with a compact charging case that can recharge the earbuds up to 5.5 times before needing to be recharged itself.

The earbuds are also IPX4 rated, making them resistant to sweat and rain, making them a great choice for workouts and outdoor activities.

The Capsule3 Pro earbuds feature touch controls for easy navigation of music playback, phone calls, and voice assistant commands. They also have a comfortable fit with customizable ear tips and ear wings in different sizes.

You can learn more about the SoundPEATS Capsule3 Pro and/or purchase yours for about $70.