Seattle-based Tozo recently released a new pair of wireless earbuds called the Golden X1. The Golden X1 is a high-end pair of earbuds designed to provide exceptional sound quality and comfort for music lovers and audiophiles alike. Let’s dive into the details, specifications, and other features about the Golden X1.

Design and Comfort

The Tozo Golden X1 earbuds come in a sleek and stylish design that is sure to turn heads. The earbuds are small and lightweight, making them comfortable to wear for extended periods. They are also ergonomically designed to fit snugly in your ear, providing a secure fit that won’t slip out during exercise or other activities.

Specifications

Driver Size: 12mm

Audio Codec: LDAC (24bit/96khz music)

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3

Battery Life: Up to 8 hours per charge, up to 32 hours total with charging case

Controls: Touch

Mobile with EQ settings and touch control customization

Sound Quality

The Tozo Golden X1 earbuds are designed to deliver exceptional sound quality with their high-fidelity audio technology. They use a powerful 12mm driver and LDAC audio codec to deliver rich and clear audio that audiophiles are sure to enjoy. The earbuds also feature active noise cancelling technology (ANC), which blocks out external noise and provides a more immersive listening experience.

There are pretty obvious layers in how music comes across but I might have appreciated just a bit more on the lower end with the default setting. Volume gets plenty loud and even at the top it stays pretty clear. Thankfully, the mobile app provides 16 EQ options that span all genres of music. Some of them are more obvious than others but surely you’ll settle on something that works for you.

Connectivity and Controls

The Tozo Golden X1 earbuds use Bluetooth 5.3 to connect to your devices, providing a stable and reliable connection. They also feature touch controls, which allow you to adjust the volume, skip tracks, and answer calls with a simple touch of your earbud.

It might take a little bit of time to figure these out but once you do, it’s a well-rounded experience. Long pressing and understanding how much contact was required was probably the biggest challenge for me but your mileage may vary.

The mobile app does a great job of letting users customize each earbud and its various functions. You can decide what a single, double, and triple tap do, and also configure what a long press does to volume.

Battery Life

The Tozo Golden X1 earbuds come with a charging case that provides up to 32 hours of total playtime. The earbuds themselves can provide up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge, which is perfect for extended listening sessions.

You should have no issues getting through a standard week’s worth of listening, be it commutes, workouts, or podcasts around the pool.

Target User

The Tozo Golden X1 earbuds are targeted towards music lovers and audiophiles who demand the best in sound quality and comfort. They are also suitable for people who lead an active lifestyle and need earbuds that can stay in place during exercise or other activities.

One drawback of earbuds is that they may not fit comfortably in all ear sizes. Some users may find that the earbuds do not fit snugly enough in their ears, which can affect the sound quality and overall listening experience. To that end, the Tozo Golden X1 come with five additional sizes, ensuring you’ll find the right fit.

Final Thoughts

All things considered, the Tozo Golden X1 earbuds are a great choice for anyone who values sound quality and comfort. With their powerful drivers, noise-cancelling technology, and touch controls, they provide an exceptional listening experience that is sure to impress.

Battery life is excellent and the sound quality is above average for the price. The mobile app offers up a fair amount of customization so I’d definitely recommend installing it for the best experience.

Learn more about the Golden X1 earbuds at the Tozo website where you can purchase a pair for about $150 as of today. Alternatively, they are also offered at Amazon with the same price.