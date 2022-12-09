We are big fans of Tronsmart here at AndroidGuys. Following the release earlier this year of the Bang wireless speaker, the company has announced the Bang Mini. This compact variant of the Bang line hopes to pack a similar punch in a much smaller package.

I’ve been testing the Bang Mini for a few weeks, and I think it hits the mark for those who may have liked the Bang but found it too large or bulky.

Design

A quick glance from across the room could fool your perspective view that the Mini is the bigger Bang. As you get closer, you quickly see that it’s significantly smaller. The Mini’s shrunken design mimics the Bang to near perfection but in a smaller footprint.

A woofer flanks each side of the Bang Mini with LED rings. These illuminate with the music or user settings. It’s a nice touch in a party setting, but personally, I’ve left them turned off.

In the middle of the Bang Mini is a nice ergonomic handle. Just below this is the controls. Here you’ll find the power, volume up and down, SoundPulse, stereo pairing, and LED light switch. This panel is covered in a nice, soft touch finish that makes it feel really premium.

To the back of the Bang Mini, you’ll find an array of ports for charging and media. This includes the USB-C charging port for recharging the Bang, USB-A for charging other devices, 3.5mm auxiliary port, and a MicroSD slot. These options give you multiple ways to expand the functionality of the Bang Mini past just a Bluetooth speaker.

Sound

The Bang Mini packs a great sound. The bass is punchy without being overpowering. The mids and highs come through with decent clarity. If you pump the volume to the max, the speakers do distort a bit, but that’s not uncommon with any speaker.

This is powered by the 50-watt stereo speaker system. Tronsmart has broken this down into two speaker cavities. The front includes two mid-tweeters and one passive radiator. The rear houses the dual subwoofer. Together, these leave the Bang Mini speaker with great sound for the size.

Battery and Endurance

The Bang Mini includes an 8000mAh internal battery. This rates the total playback at roughly 15 hours on a single charge of just audio. I’d estimate this is accurate after using the Bang Mini for weeks. At around 50-60% volume you should get well over 13 hours.

Of course, usage will vary. If you are consistently also charging your phone or iPad, then this will sink accordingly. Even with this, I was able to eke out more than 10 hours while also recharging my Pixel during this time. Recharging the Bang Mini takes about four hours with the USB-C connection.

Conclusion

Tronsmart has taken all the major components of the full-size Bang speaker and literally shrunk it without losing appeal in the Bang Mini. The Mini still packs an above-average sound powered by 50 Watts of speakers in a portable package.

The last feature of any device is price. At just $90, the Bang Mini speaker is under the radar again at less than $100. This makes the investment considerably less than other options in the market. If the Bang Mini piques your interest, hit the link below to add it to your Amazon cart.

Purchase the Tronsmart Bang Mini from Amazon