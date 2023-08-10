Tronsmart has been revamping its party speaker lineup with the new name under the Halo umbrella. We’ve seen several new devices under this branding, and the company has announced the newest, and largest, Halo with the 200 Party and karaoke speaker. This oversized party speaker brings a ton of power and light action to this Halo lineup.

Design

The Halo 200 keeps its sibling’s industrial design, which is a good thing. The Halo 200 has a great look that evokes traditional amp speakers with modern curves and rounded edges.

Tronsmart knows how to create top-notch party speakers. The Halo 200 boasts a sleek black color coating that seamlessly blends into any setup, as evident in the picture below. It truly elevates the ambiance of any space, even my messy workstation.

The party lights on the Halo 200 are a crucial feature for any party speaker, and Tronsmart delivers here as well. You can choose from five different lighting modes, all of which sync with the music. Additionally, a higher IP rating like IPX6 for better water resistance would be beneficial for a portable party speaker like the Halo 200.

Sound

What sets the Tronsmart Halo 200 apart is its three-way sound system. The speaker’s driver configuration produces powerful bass, outstanding treble, superb highs, and excellent mid-range sound. I was pleasantly surprised to discover hidden details in my favorite tracks with this speaker—it’s truly that good!

A standout feature is the SoundPulse tech, accessible with a button on the speaker’s top. When activated, this proprietary technology eliminates noise and harmonic distortion from the output, while also broadening the sound range and enhancing the overall audio experience. If you crave powerful bass in your music, SoundPulse tech will be a game-changer for you.

The speaker also features a USB port for playing music from local storage, and it can even act as a power bank with power pass-through. Tronsmart has thought of everything!

App and connectivity

Controlling the Halo 200 is a breeze thanks to the user-friendly app. The stereo pairing feature allows you to pair two speakers for True Wireless Stereo (TWS) sound, and with the broadcast mode, you can sync with up to 100 speakers, creating a fully-fledged party setup.

Connectivity options abound in the Tronsmart Halo 200. It comes equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless streaming and a bundled aux cable for wired mode. Additionally, two dedicated inputs allow you to connect wired microphones or a guitar, providing a fully immersive karaoke experience with friends.

While the Halo 200 excels in many aspects, there are a couple of features I would have liked to see. More advanced light controls for the party lights, such as the ability to keep the lights in a single-color mode with a pulsing effect, would have been a nice addition.

Battery Life

While the absence of a USB-C charging port may be a downside for some, the Halo 200 more than makes up for it with its impressive 18-hour runtime and fast 3.5-hour charging time. The 120W output rating demands a robust power/charging system, making the AC port a sensible choice.

The cable is included in the box and offers a decent amount of length, but for something that may need to be in unique environments, I’d love for it to be longer. The cord looks to be just three feet long. It would be nice to see this be at least twice the length.

Just Fun

You can’t close out this review without mentioning the karaoke setup. With the two included wireless microphones, you can quickly turn the Halo 200 into a dedicated singalong machine. These mics leverage the company’s longstanding ECHO TWS system to pair the devices together.

Once linked, you’re ready to find your favorite jams and sing some tunes slightly off-key. As an aside, I recommend the KaraFun app to make this magic work. This app allows you to pick some real classics with lyrics scrolling across the screen. If you don’t have a Chromecast or Android TV, the KaraFun YouTube channel works just as well.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Tronsmart Halo 200 is a powerful party monster that takes wireless listening to the next level. It excels as a karaoke speaker as well. Despite a few minor shortcomings, the impressive features it offers make it well worth the price. And don’t forget to check out our review of the Halo 100 wireless speaker—a great unit in its own right!

You can snag the Tronsmart Halo 200 Party speaker via the company’s website or $170 for the lone speaker up to $230 with the dual microphones.

Purchase the Tronsmart Halo 200 from Tronsmart US