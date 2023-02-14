Advertisements
Review: Tronsmart T7 Portable Outdoor Speaker (Podcast)

By Scott Webster

Portable speakers come in all shapes and sizes and with prices to meet any budget. It’s a crowded space, sure, but some models stand out above others. In this review we take a look at the Tronsmart T7 Portable Outdoor Speaker.

How does this Bluetooth speaker fare in testing? Is it unique or does it have any standout features? Read on, and check out the podcast, to learn more about it.

What is the Tronsmart T7 Portable Outdoor Speaker?

The Tronsmart T7 Portable Outdoor Speaker is a cylindrical Bluetooth speaker that’s designed to go anywhere you do. It’s light in weight but heavy in sound. Set it in the center of your party and enjoy music from all angles thanks to the 360-degree sound. Speaking of which, you’ll also get a fun light show in the process.

Features

  • 360-degree sound
  • Four distinct LED modes
  • Customizable EQ settings in mobile app
  • IPX7 rated against water
  • 12 hours playtime

Thoughts and Conclusion

We’re really impressed by the sound quality in this speaker as it packs quite a punch. Not only can it fill a room comfortably, it’s also perfect for sitting poolside without worries. The IPX7 rating ensures splashes and summer sprinkles don’t get in the way of a good time.

The different LED modes are a nice touch and do well to set a mood, too. You won’t see them unless you’re at the right angle but you’ll definitely hear the music from a distance.

The 12 hour battery is plenty for parties, a day at the beach, a trip into the woods. It’s light enough to go wherever you do, and the custom EQ settings in the app ensure you’re enjoying music the way you want.

Where to Buy the Tronsmart T7 Portable Outdoor Speaker

You can learn more about the Tronsmart T7 at the manufacturer’s website and purchase it through Amazon where it’s currently priced $57.

Scott Webster
In addition to smartphones and mobile gadgets, Scott has a deep appreciation for film, music, and LEGO. A husband and father, he's an amalgam of Pink Floyd, sunflower seeds, Frank Moth art, Star Wars, Bob Seger, cheese crisps, audiobooks, podcasts, mental therapy, and sunshine. Scott has overseen the day-to-day activities of AndroidGuys since 2007.

