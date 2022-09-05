For those that don’t know, Turonic is the home division of Productech. We cover the company’s audio sibling, Treblab, on a regular basis and took a shot at the new PH950 Air Purifier. Turonic was nice enough to give us over a month with this unit and I have to say I’m impressed.

Design

The Turonic PH950 looks like you’d expect in that the appliance is a vertical white box designed to sit in your room. The appearance has a futuristic styling with hard lines mixed with curved corners and metallic-themed plastic trimmings.

Internally, you have two bays: one for air purification and another for the additional humidifier tank. The main cavity of the PH950 houses the air filtration system. This includes an 8-stage mesh prefilter, cotton filter, true HEPA filter air purifier, activated carbon, and cold catalyst filter, as well as a humidifier, UV light, and air ionizer.

Below the main filtration cabin is a humidifier. This house the water reservoir and another filter to add humidity back into the room during the dry times of the day.

Daily Use

This creates a system perfect for users like myself. I struggle with seasonal allergies that a brutal in my home state of Tennessee. Add that to having dogs in my home, and something like the Turonic can come in handy.

The PH950 comes with numerous modes to help alleviate the elements floating around your home. There’s a touch dial at the top of the purifier. This allows you to navigate through these modes.

While there are several to choose from, I’ve landed on letting the system do the work. With Auto mode, the Turonic PH950 uses internal sensors to gauge the surroundings. The purifier then activates the correct modes and filters to clean your air quality.

You can also pair the Turnonic PH950 to your phone via the Android app. This gives you the same controls on-demand from your mobile device. It also adds features like scheduling that you can’t pull off with just the onboard PH950 controls.

The company estimates that each filter should last around a month. In my testing, I found that to be accurate. Just around the first month of full usage, the system let me know that the filter was ready for a change.

However, this presented my only glaring issue with the Turonic PH950. At least temporarily, you can’t purchase a replacement air filter. The stock is currently missing on both Amazon and Turonic’s websites.

Conclusion

Turonic offers a complete home solution in the PH950. The combination of HEPA air filtration and humidifier makes it a worthy addition to anyone’s home. If the stock can be replenished for the missing filters and it’s a no-brainer.

The Turonic PH950 can be yours for $480 on Amazon or $400 from Turonic directly. If you act fast, you can snag a huge sale on Amazon for $390. Either price is worth the investment, but who’s gonna say no to a good sale?