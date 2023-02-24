Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max review

I’ve been a fan of gaming since I got my first NES as a child. Over the years, I’ve owned several different consoles and I’ve always looked for ways to enhance one of my favorite hobbies. These days, that can mean upgrading to a better TV, using a projector, or adding a gaming headset to the mix.

Fortunately, our friends at Turtle Beach were kind enough to send out the Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max for PS4 and PS5 for review. I’ve been using it for the past month and here are my thoughts.

Features

The Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max is one of Turtle Beach’s flagship gaming headsets, and as such, comes packed with features. For starters, it uses a USB dongle to provide a 2.4GHz wireless connection between your device and the headset. In this case, the devices supported are the PS4, PS4 Pro, PS4 Slim, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mac. Pretty much everything but an Xbox, but don’t worry, Turtle Beach also makes a model with Xbox compatibility as well.

Some additional features present on the Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max are a long 40+ hour battery life, 50mm Nanoclear speakers, a flip to mute mic, physical controls on the ear cups, sidetone monitoring, connecting simultaneously with Bluetooth and the 2.4GHz dongle, and a Superhuman Hearing setting.

The Superhuman Hearing option can be found in the helpful Turtle Beach Audio Android app. I love when gaming headsets have an Android companion app because it makes managing them so much easier. Especially, if they support a simultaneous connection like the Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max, because in this case, I usually have the headset connected to my phone to take calls while gaming anyways.

That’s why it only makes sense to have an Android app that allows for tweaking the different settings, like the equalizer, button functions, Superhuman Hearing setting, and more. However, I have to say the Turtle Beach app isn’t the most intuitive to use and I wish it provided more extensive EQ settings.

Comfort

The Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max uses a metal-reinforced headband and dual-foam Aerofit cooling gel-infused ear cushions that boast a glasses-friendly design. The cushions are dense and soft, but besides the metal headband, the Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max is primarily constructed out of plastic.

The comfort level of the Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max came up lacking in my opinion. They feel bulky and quite heavy, enough to where I began feeling the pressure of the headband on the top of my head after only gaming for an hour. Furthermore, the tight clamping force puts a lot of pressure on the side of your head while also causing my ears to get warm after extended use, despite making use of Aerofit cooling gel in the cushions.

Overall, I was not impressed by the comfort and fit of the Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max, even with the generous padding, it wasn’t enough to overcome the weight and clamping force. They are certainly not the most uncomfortable headphones I’ve worn, but they aren’t great for long gaming sessions. However, if you only play for a couple of hours at a time then they should be fine.

Audio quality

Thanks to the 2.4GHz wireless connection provided by the USB dongle, the Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max has lag-free high-quality audio while gaming. This particular model is even tuned specifically for the PlayStation 5’s 3D audio.

While the Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max may lack in the comfort department, it more than makes up for it with fantastic audio quality. I was seriously impressed by how much more epic the soundtrack for games like The Witcher 3 and Horizon Zero Dawn sounded thanks to the open soundstage and large 50mm drivers in the Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max.

Besides the soundtrack, it also made sneaking around even more intense because I truly felt surrounded by the sound and picked up on every footstep or growl, these are small sounds that often go unnoticed with normal speakers. My only complaint would be that I wish the equalizer in the app allowed more control in adjusting the audio, but the signature setting already sounds great and should please most gamers out there.

The Superhuman Hearing also comes in handy if you need to boost the volume of the game or for when you take calls on your phone.

Mic

I received a lot of positive feedback when using the mic during calls while gaming. I love that the Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max allows me to make calls with my phone and everyone said I sounded clear, although when I used the side tone option to hear myself people complained of hearing themselves echo during the call. Otherwise, everything was good and the mic worked great.

It was also super convenient to flip it out of the way when not in use or flip it out when I was ready to chat.

Battery life

Turtle Beach rates the battery life of the Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max for 40 hours or more. After using it for the past few weeks, I can vouch that it definitely exceeds 30 hours along with some time in standby. They didn’t seem to live up to the 40+ hours listed in the specs, but that could be due to me using it to make calls over Bluetooth while gaming and some battery lost during standby time.

Either way, you’ll still get plenty of gaming time out of the Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max, and you should only need to charge it up once a week unless you are a full-time gamer. Plus, if you find the battery getting low, then you can get eight hours of battery life from a 15-minute charge thanks to quick-charging.

Final thoughts

As someone who has used TV speakers, soundbars, and surround sound—I can confidently say nothing compares to using a good gaming headset. And the Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max is a great gaming headset.

It has a sturdy build, long battery life, fantastic audio quality, an Android app to easily adjust the settings, and a crystal clear mic. Besides some tiny nitpicks about the weight, clamping force, and the app being a little too basic, the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max is an impressive gaming headset for only $150.

Buy from Amazon Buy from Turtle Beach