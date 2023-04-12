Advertisements
Twinkly Flex review

4
Build Quality
Features
Setup
Performance
Price
Warranty
The Twinkly Flex is a great way to add a neon light to your home or office without spending that type of money. Not only that but it doesn't confine you to a specific color.
By Scott Webster

The Twinkly Flex is a flexible LED tube that can be shaped and bent in seemingly endless ways. Available in 2m and 3m lengths, it offers users innumerable colors and effects, making any environment look classy, cool, or cutting-edge. It is configured and controlled by mobile app but it can be added to your smart home and is compatible with your preferred digital assistant.

Read on to learn more or check out the podcast (also embedded below) to see what we thought of the Twinkly Flex.

Noteworthy Features

  • Available in 2m and 3m lengths
  • More than16 million colors
  • Compatible with Google Assistant, Alexa, Apple HomeKit
  • Controlled via app
  • Can sync with music or gameplay (Razer Chroma RGB & Omen Light Studio)

Gallery

Listen to the Episode

Thoughts and Conclusion

The Twinkly Flex is a great way to add a neon light to your home or office without spending that type of money. Not only that but it doesn’t confine you to a specific color.

Choose your design, stick the Flex to your wall, and have fun with the colors and effects. You’ll have access to a virtually endless array of colors, speeds, transitions, and more.

We love that this can be tied to our favorite smart assistant; a simple “Hey Google” command gives us control over things. Moreover, if you’re a gamer or have a room set up with all sorts of cool lights, the Flex will fit right in, complementing everything — even synchronizing with gameplay or music.

The biggest issue we had was deciding on what to do with the shape. Ultimately we went with a boring straight line that runs under a large window as it lights up the area around the desk. With that said, we’ve seen some great neon light designs (cactus, music note, lips, heart, star, swirl) in person that really pop off of the wall. Some of these shapes are available in templates that come in the box.

The 2m (6.5 feet) tube works well but we suggest going for the longer (3m) one if you’re able to afford it.

You can learn more about the Twinkly Flex and/or purchase yours for about $100.

Scott Webster
In addition to smartphones and mobile gadgets, Scott has a deep appreciation for film, music, and LEGO. A husband and father, he's an amalgam of Pink Floyd, sunflower seeds, Frank Moth art, Star Wars, Bob Seger, cheese crisps, audiobooks, podcasts, mental therapy, and sunshine. Scott has overseen the day-to-day activities of AndroidGuys since 2007.

