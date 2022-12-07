Review: Vankyo Leisure 470 Pro (Podcast)

In this episode of the AndroidGuys podcast, Scott Webster and Luke Gaul chat about the Vankyo Leisure 470 Projector. Is the portable unit worthy of your time and/or money? Read on to learn more and listen to the podcast.

What is the Vankyo Leisure 470?

The Vankyo Leisure 470 Pro is an affordable entry point into the world of projectors. Featuring a pair of HDMI ports, USB, and other input and output, it travels well and works great for streaming media sticks. With up to 250-inches of screen to take in, the 1080p video looks nice on pretty much any flat surface.

Gallery

Features

Up to 250 inches of 1080p display

2 HDMI ports

USB and AV input, TF card reader

4:3 and 16:9 aspect ratios

3 Year Warranty

Listen to the Episode

Parting Thoughts

A great stepping off point for projectors, I like the portability of the Leisure 470 Pro. It’s generally rather quiet with a fairly bright image and I love that it can get to as big as 250-inches. It’s a perfect backyard option for fall football games in the back yard or family night at the camp ground.

There’s just enough here to satisfy the needs of most users with plenty of ports to work with. The carrying case makes it easy to tote around and has a bit of spare room for input like the Amazon Fire HD Stick or Android TV stick. Bonus points are awarded for the three year warranty.

Where to Buy Vankyo Leisure 470

You can learn more about the Vankyo Leisure 470 Pro at the manufacturer’s website where it’s also available to purchase. As of today it’s priced $170.