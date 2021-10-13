Vissles V84 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard review

The Vissles V84 is a new addition to the mechanical keyboard market with a 75% layout, linear switches, and a wireless mode. However, this monster keyboard has one notable quirk.

Vissles V84 Specs

The Vissles V84 is a 75% keyboard, meaning it lacks the number pad on a traditional full-sized keyboard. This makes it compact, but not so compact that it’s hard to work with. It also has configurable RGB backlighting either through the keyboard or through the Vissles app.

The linear switches included in mine have a relatively high actuation force of 52g.

V84 vs my 60% Redragon keyboard

The model of the V84 I received features Vissles’ own linear mechanical switches, which are 5-pin hot-swappable. This means you can pull the switches out and switch them out with any you want.

The V84 connects via USB-C but also has Bluetooth 5.1 with the ability to connect to up to 5 devices, with connections all being done through keybindings.

What’s in the V84 Box

In the V84 box you will find the following:

The included wrist mat is very comfortable, and I’m glad that the feet are removable.

Configuration

The keyboard can be configured via keybindings or through the application that Vissles provides here. You can find all configuration options within the manuals, but you can quickly switch between lighting effects and create macros with keybindings.

Vissles V84 with wristrest



Typing

The linear switches in the V84 provide two features I love, high actuation force and low volume. High actuation force means that you have to put effort into what you’re typing, which I like because it helps me make less accidental keystrokes. In addition, the low volume means you can use the V84 comfortably while not disturbing anyone who might be around you.

The Quirk

The Vissles V84 has one major quirk to me. Since the keys are solid white with black markings, the RGB backlighting is mostly seen under the keys. This presents a unique issue when it comes to Caps Lock, though.

When you activate Caps Lock, the key emits a white light that essentially reflects off of the key in front of it. But this is a white light on a white keyboard, making it near impossible to tell that you’ve activated it.

Caps Lock Off

Caps Lock On

The only reason I knew is that my laptop keyboard showed that Caps Lock was activated. This could be fixed with a black tab button or a red light instead of a white light. Just something more noticeable and obvious.

Vissles V84 Price

The configuration of the V84 I got has white keys and Vissles’ own linear switches, but you can configure the switches used as well as the key colors. The Vissles V84 is currently available for $99 from the Vissles website, and you can get an extra 10% off using code V84.