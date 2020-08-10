WaterField Bootcamp Gym Bag review

We might be largely stuck at home as the summer 2020 season kicks into high gear but that doesn’t mean we’re completely hopeless. Businesses are open, albeit with limited hours, and likely a few safety measure in place.

One segment of business that a lot of us missed during the shutdown was the workout and personal fitness one. Sure, we can get in a few exercises and routines at home, but there’s nothing like having a dedicated place to go with proper equipment.

If you’re among those willing and/or able to get to and from a gym, you’ll want to pack the right gear. For some that means just a quick change of shoes. For others it might mean a dedicated outfit, headphones, water bottle, and more.

Up for review today is the WaterField Bootcamp Gym Bag, a perfect companion for toting your items back and forth to the gym.

1 of 4

We’ve been a fan of the WaterField brand since we first had to chance to check out its products. And after spending some time with this one, we’ve fallen head over heels with it. In fact, we’ve come to use it on an almost daily basis, gym or no gym.

Almost square in stature (13.5-inches x 12.5-inches), the Bootcamp Gym Bag is available in tan waxed canvas or ballistic nylon. Our review unit was the former, which we’ve found gets a nice patina and unique look after a few weeks.

The size is just right for putting into most gym lockers, and adequate enough for the stuff we carry with us on a day-today basis. Some days that means a portable charger, pair of shoes, notebook, and a magazine. Other days it’s car keys, water bottles, and a change of clothes.

We appreciate that there are two pockets for (up to 3-inch) bottles, one at each end. This is great for days when you might leave the house with any combination of protein shake, sports drink, energy drink, or water.

The main interior can be accesses by way of both side. On one you’ll find it is zippered nearly all the way around. On the other there is a zipper across the top which lets you reach in quickly reach an internal pocket. We like that the bag allows for easy access — even when the bag is in a locker.

The “rip-stop” lining is not just functional, preventing tears and snags, but also provides an eye-catching complimentary color.

On the exterior is a pocket that snaps closed with a magnet, and is often where we toss our keys, earbud case, and wallet. Flip it around and you’ll another pocket that fits magazines, books, and other items to be hastily stashed.

If you’re the type who gets up at the crack of dawn, ready to take on the world with CrossFit, you’ll dig this bag. It’s the right size for your wrist straps, gloves, and other gear. The same goes for indoor wall climbers and weight-lifters. The WaterField Bootcamp Gym Bag is the right size for your daily tools.

Depending on how and where you use the bag, you might find yourself using the shoulder strap. It’s included with the bag and sort of re-purposes it into a daily commuter bag. While it doesn’t have a laptop or tablet sleeve, it does have enough nooks and crannies to stow away pens, notepads, phones, keys, and more.

This will likely become our go-to bag for traveling by air, if and when that ever happens again. It’s convenient, flexible, and comprises of quality materials.

If you like the distressed look, get out there and own it. But, if you want to touch it up or refresh the coating, you can purchase wax and apply it in a matter of minutes. Doing so also gives your bag a water repellent finish and makes it so spills and stains can be wiped away.

One of the biggest reasons we’ve become fans of WaterField and its products is that they stand behind them. Indeed, the Bootcamp Gym Bag is backed by a lifetime warranty against defects in materials and workmanship.

Learn more about the Bootcamp Gym Bag ($199), and other bags at the WaterField website.