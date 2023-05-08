The Adonit Star is a digital stylus that is inspired by the sleek elegance of a timeless fountain pen. The stylus has a beautiful metallic body and a weighted feel, which provides a sophisticated digital writing experience.

Read on to learn what we thought of the Adonit Star.

Noteworthy Features

Inspired by the elegant design of a timeless fountain pen

Ideal for business professionals looking for a digital writing tool with sophistication

Palm rejection

Ultra-fine one mm tip for high accuracy

One-hour charge time provides up to 11 hours of use

Can be used while charging via USB-C

Compatible with a wide range of iPad models and newer models with iOS 12.2 and above

Gallery















Thoughts and Conclusion

With its classy aesthetic, Adonit Star is the perfect writing tool for e-signing and business professionals looking to make a lasting impression while keeping an upscale style inside any briefcase or work bag. The stylus is compatible with a wide range of iPad models and newer models with iOS 12.2 and above.

The stylus has nuanced details such as the Adonit emblem engraved in the stylus’ tip. The Adonit Star features palm rejection, an ultra-fine one mm tip for high accuracy, and has no Bluetooth connection needed. Simply turn on the stylus and begin writing for quick and easy tasks such as e-signing or note-taking.

The Adonit Star has a short one-hour charge time for up to 11 hours of continuous use, and can even be used while charging to avoid any disruptions in workflow.

The Adonit Star offers an elevated writing experience and is a reliable and elegant go-to stylus for those important moments. It is an excellent tool for business professionals looking for a digital writing tool that matches the sophistication of their day-to-day tasks. The Adonit Star is a premium stylus that can leave a lasting impression with its classy aesthetic, modern design, and elegant writing experience.

You can learn more about the Adonit Star and/or purchase yours for about $50.