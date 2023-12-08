For writers, the quest for the perfect typing tool is unending, yet the mechanical keyboard often emerges as the undisputed champion for boosting productivity. Its tactile feedback revolutionizes the typing experience, outshining traditional keyboards.

My journey through various brands led me to the Akko keyboard, generously provided by Akko for review. The OnePiece-themed Calligraphy 5108S special edition is not just a keyboard; it’s a tribute to the beloved anime.

Adorned with intricately carved OnePiece characters, pirate flags, and a unique font, this mechanical keyboard is not only a functional masterpiece but also a collector’s dream for any OnePiece enthusiast.

It’s a wired keyboard with solid key switches, a compact layout, and eye-grabbing RGB lighting. I put it on the test to check out whether it’s worthy of being one of the best mechanical keyboards on my list.

Pros

Sturdy chassis with OnePiece-themed design

Solid PBT keycaps

Mesmerizing customizable RGB lighting

Marvellous typing experience

Pleasing sound

Dedicated programming software

Cons

No Hot Swap support

Slightly heavy

Unboxing

The unboxing experience with Akko’s OnePiece Calligraphy 5108S special edition mechanical keyboard was a good one. The one thing I liked about the special edition is- you get everything from the keyboard to the box which is fully customized with the special edition theme. My first impression of the OnePiece Calligraphy 5108S mechanical keyboard was great – It feels sturdy and slightly heavy.

Design

100% layout

OnePiece-themed PBT keycaps

Sturdy build with no flex

Akko opts out with a 100% layout design for the OnePiece Calligraphy 5108S mechanical keyboard that enables good functionality. It has a sturdy plastic chassis build that feels solid and slightly heavy with no flex. Finished in the signature grey color on the sides, looks quite attractive and premium.

The 100% layout did feel quite large but it gives you entire control under your hands from the number pad, alphabetical keys, and additional function keys, to F series keys. However, I’m a fan of 65% which makes me quite comfortable while using but some people still prefer 100%. If you are a big space saver then this keyboard isn’t your thing. As for dimensions, the OnePiece Calligraphy 5108S measures 442 x 132 x 41mm (17 inches) and weighs approximately 1.5kg- as I already mentioned above the keyboard did feel slightly heavy in hand.

The Akko Calligraphy 5108S is a marvel of engineering, boasting PBT material keycaps with Akko’s proprietary CS Sakura switches. These switches offer a smooth and tactile experience, far surpassing the durability and feel of the ABS plastic found in standard entry-level gaming keyboards.

Akko’s meticulous use of Dye Sublimation printing technology brings every detail to life on these switches. From the intricate OnePiece characters and symbols to the Japanese texts, each element is exquisitely carved, adding a unique flair to the keyboard. The striking three-color palette of yellow, white, and grey not only enhances the keyboard’s aesthetic but also pays homage to the OnePiece universe.

The space bar, featuring OnePiece’s main character, Luffy, in an aggressive stance, and highlighted with the series’ name in bold red Japanese script, radiates the essence of pirate adventures. Complementing this is the enter key, finished in an iconic yellow with the OnePiece logo, adding a striking touch to this exceptional keyboard.













As for connectivity, there is no dongle or Bluetooth connectivity, it only supports a USB-C port placed on the back side of the keyboard. With the built-in sturdy dual kickstands, the keyboard provides a nice range of height adjustments.

Performance

Excellent Typing experience

Good key travel

Solid PBT keycaps

The OnePiece Calligraphy 5108S has sturdy PBT keycaps with the top surface of the keys having rounded curves that feel excellent while typing. It has linear-type keys with a total travel of 4mm and the N-Key rollover support lets you type as many keys as you like at once.

There is a dedicated calculator, volume control, and mute keys on the keyboard which I liked the most. Akko does offer OnePiece-themed one full set of functional keys which you can easily swap out with the help of a switch puller to change with the original one.





Switching from my daily driver mechanical keyboard to OnePiece Calligraphy 5108S was hassle-free- meaning I didn’t take any time to adjust my hands on the keys, thanks to the rounded OSA keycaps. As for the typing experience, it was great and so satisfying to type, and listening to the keycap’s clacky sound was even more pleasing. The mechanical keyboards do make noise while typing but that isn’t the case with Akko’s Calligraphy 5108S- It was quieter than my mechanical keyboard.

I played some titles like NFS Payback and Valorant with the OnePiece Calligraphy 5108S keyboard. My experience was excellent thanks to its compact size switches.

Software and Lighting

Mesmerizing RGB lighting

Programming software support











The Akko OnePiece Calligraphy 5108S enhances user experience with the Akko Wired Manager Software. This software enables key remapping and macro creation, allowing for a more personalized keyboard setup.

While RGB lighting on mechanical keyboards is a matter of personal taste, the OnePiece Calligraphy 5108S offers a range of lighting options, including a unique ‘music rhythm’ preset that synchronizes with the beats of your music.

Users can also tailor the RGB lighting to their liking using the Akko Wired Manager software. Additionally, the keyboard features a dedicated game mode in the software, designed to optimize keyboard performance for gaming.

You should buy this if…

You are a OnePiece anime fan

You want a mechanical keyboard with solid switches and sturdy chassis

You want RGB lighting with dozens of presets

You shouldn’t buy this if…

You don’t want a customized edition

You prefer a minimal layout design

Final Thoughts

The Akko OnePiece Calligraphy 5108S mechanical keyboard strikes a notable balance between form and function. Its compact design, combined with durable PBT keycaps, ensures a satisfying clack with each keystroke, making it ideal for both typing and gaming. The fully customizable RGB lighting and the ability to remap keys or create macros through the Akko Wired Manager software add to its versatility. Additionally, the ease of swapping keys heightens its appeal as an affordable, yet highly functional mechanical keyboard, suitable for gamers and typists alike.

However, the absence of hot-swappable keycaps support is a minor drawback, limiting the ability to customize switch types for varied typing experiences. The keyboard’s weight, approximately 1.5kg, might be a consideration for those who frequently travel with their keyboard. While it features USB Type-C connectivity, the lack of Bluetooth options slightly narrows its flexibility in wireless setups.

Priced at $119, the Akko OnePiece-themed Calligraphy 5108S stands out in the market as an affordable yet sturdy option. Its solid build, combined with an excellent typing and gaming experience, makes it a valuable addition, especially for those seeking an anime-themed keyboard to enhance their setup.