Anker has been generous enough to offer many of its portable power stations with us. These large power banks are great for campers or those who may have power outages dues to season weather patterns. Last year, Anker rebranded this lineup as SOLIX, and I’ve been testing the latest C1000 unit.

Design

Anker has settled in on a design language with the SOLIX brand, and the C1000 fits right into this lineage. The power bank is similar in size and look as a medium-sized color. There are two comfortable carrying handles on each side and the C1000 weighs about 30lbs. This seems like a lot, but the handles and balanced weight make it manageable with relative ease.

The front is flanked with an LED display, on/off buttons, and a whopping 11 outputs. These include: six AC outlets, two USB-C, two USB-A, and one car DC output. The outlets are capable of simultaneous outputs of up to 1056Wh and a single AC output of 1800 Watts.

Above the display is a full-length LED light strip. This can be turned on and cycled through some cadences by the button on the far right of the strip. The options include brightness, but the main feature here is that the light can be set to an SOS signal.

Performance

The SOLIX C1000 has taken everything I’ve thrown at it. I’ve tried most the minor appliances in my home: air fryer, toaster oven, and my coffee maker. Each has powered up and given me the results I’d expect while plugged into my house outlets.

I was even more impressed with taking this out to my family’s farm. It’s a very remote location and my brother was doing construction that didn’t have access to electrical. I decided what better time to test this to the limit, and we were able to use the Anker SOLIX C1000 to power electric power tools in the middle of nowhere.

In our time in this location, many tools were used. This included power drills, skill saws, and a miter saw. As with my household appliances, all performed exactly as you’d expect. I was very impressed with the outputs and versatility to support such items.

The same is true for the USB ports. Each supports Anker’s PowerIQ allowing for high outputs based off the devices. I’ve been able to charge my laptop around 15 times, my phone everyday it’s been in my possession, and even my iPad numerous times before depleting the capacity.

Charging

Anker has greatly decreased the recharge rates of the Anker SOLIX C1000 when compared to its competition. You can replenish the internal power pack in less than an hour with a 110V home outlet or just under two hours with a 600 Watt solar input.

This new HyperFlash technology puts the SOLIX C1000 in a new category of power station. This is around 28-percent faster one standard power and 40-percent faster on solar than other banks in the segment, including some of its own.

The power bank’s versatility doesn’t stop there, either. The Anker SOLIX C1000 can expand its 1056Wh capacity to up to 2112Wh with Anker’s official expansion pack. This makes the SOLIX C1000 perfect for any travel camping trip, full-time RV, or home backups.

Conclusion

Anker has been an innovator behind portable power stations for years, and the Anker SOLIX C1000 pushes this technology even further. With the focus on full-sized outlets capable of 1800W, rapid recharging with HyperFlash, and expansion with double the capacity, Anker has one of the best packages around.

The final element of any purchase is pricing. The Anker SOLIX C1000 will set you back $1,000 to have one available in your home. While that’s a hefty cost, I still think it’s worth it. The SOLIX C1000 has so much power and versatility that even at that price, you should add it to the cart using the links below.

Purchase the Anker SOLIX C1000 from Anker.com

Purchase the Anker SOLIX C1000 from Amazon.com