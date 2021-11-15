Surely you’ve seen or played a variation of 2048 over the years, but have you tried a version that uses shapes instead of numbers? That’s the premise for 2048 Shapes, formerly Merge Shapes, the game that Scott discusses on this episode.
Players are given a board with a handful of colorful shapes with dots. The goal is to slide the board in all four directions and have like shapes merge to create a new shape. Level up as high as you can, and see if you can unlock the expert mode.
Check out the embedded podcast below and learn more.
