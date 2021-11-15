Surely you’ve seen or played a variation of 2048 over the years, but have you tried a version that uses shapes instead of numbers? That’s the premise for 2048 Shapes, formerly Merge Shapes, the game that Scott discusses on this episode.

Players are given a board with a handful of colorful shapes with dots. The goal is to slide the board in all four directions and have like shapes merge to create a new shape. Level up as high as you can, and see if you can unlock the expert mode.

Check out the embedded podcast below and learn more.

Scott Webster
In addition to smartphones and mobile gadgets, Scott has a deep appreciation for film, music, and LEGO. A husband and father, he's an amalgam of Pink Floyd, sunflower seeds, Frank Moth art, Star Wars, Bob Seger, cheese crisps, audiobooks, podcasts, mental therapy, and sunshine. Scott has overseen the day-to-day activities of AndroidGuys since 2007.

