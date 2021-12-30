Ace Defender: Dragon War game review

Ace Defender: Dragon War is a free-to-play RPG from Ace Game International Limited. It is up to you to come up with a strategy to defend your realm. Protect your realm with a group of heroes. This game mixes elements from the tower defense and idle game genres to challenge you and your friends. Discover new worlds or play with your friends in the cross-server PvP mode. Listen to our review to see why we gave Ace Defender: Dragon War the score that we did.

Listen to the embedded podcast to learn more and hear how we ended up with our score.