Advertisements
ReviewsApp and Game Reviews

Ace Defender: Dragon War game review

Advertisements
3.2
Features
Graphics
Audio
Replay Value
Ads & Notifications
Ace Defender: Dragon War is a free-to-play RPG from Ace Game International Limited. It is up to you to come up with a strategy to defend your realm. Protect your realm with a group of heroes. This game mixes elements from the tower defense and idle game genre to challenge you and your friends. Play with your friends in the cross-server PvP mode. Listen to our review to see why we gave Ace Defender: Dragon War the score that we did.
Advertisements
By Luke Gaul

Ace Defender: Dragon War is a free-to-play RPG from Ace Game International Limited. It is up to you to come up with a strategy to defend your realm. Protect your realm with a group of heroes. This game mixes elements from the tower defense and idle game genres to challenge you and your friends. Discover new worlds or play with your friends in the cross-server PvP mode. Listen to our review to see why we gave Ace Defender: Dragon War the score that we did.

Listen to the embedded podcast to learn more and hear how we ended up with our score.

Subscribe to the AndroidGuys Podcast

Be sure to subscribe to the AndroidGuys podcast through your favorite platform or add the AndroidGuys Podcast RSS feed to enjoy!

Related

Retro Bowl game review

App and Game Reviews
Retro Bowl is a free-to-play game from New Star Games Ltd....
Read more

Space Merge: Galactic Idle Game review

App and Game Reviews
Space Merge: Galactic Idle Game is a free-to-play game from Huseyin...
Read more

Kingdom Two Crowns game review

App and Game Reviews
Kingdom Two Crowns is a strategy game developed by Raw Fury....
Read more

Botworld Adventure game review

App and Game Reviews
Botworld Adventure is a free-to-play role-playing game (RPG) by Featherweight. You...
Read more
Advertisment

Recent articles

Ace Defender: Dragon War game review

App and Game Reviews
Ace Defender: Dragon War is a free-to-play RPG from Ace Game International Limited. It is up to you to come up with a strategy...
Read more

Enacfire G10 Wireless Earbuds review

Accessories Reviews
The Enacfire G10 are budget-friendly wireless earbuds, retailing for only $39.99. These earbuds feature a slim design, ultra-low-latency game mode, IPX8 water resistance, and...
Read more

Become a Python expert with this hands on course

Deals
Python is the fastest-growing programming language in the world. It is one of the most popular languages due to how easy it is to...
Read more

What is the difference between a web proxy and proxy server?

Promoted News
If you‘re interested in boosting your online security, you might want to try out a proxy. In general, these servers can keep...
Read more

Retro Bowl game review

App and Game Reviews
Retro Bowl is a free-to-play game from New Star Games Ltd. This retro American Football game has you playing armchair quarterback. This game features...
Read more

Stay calm and manage your stress with Sensate

Accessories Reviews
Taking time for yourself and destressing is not always at the forefront of our minds. Sensate aims to change that and tone your nervous...
Read more
Luke Gaul

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements

More Like This

Ace Defender: Dragon War

Ace Defender: Dragon War game review

Ace Defender: Dragon War is a free-to-play RPG from Ace Game International Limited. It is up to you to come up with a strategy...
Enacfire G10 wireless earbuds

Enacfire G10 Wireless Earbuds review

©