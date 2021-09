You’ve seen the game advertised inside of other apps – sling your arrow down a path, attempting to collect as many as you can for the end of the level. Does Arrow Fest use quick math and reflexes in a fun and enjoyable way or might it become repetitive too quickly? Find out what Scott thinks of the free-to-play game for Android.

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes and AndroidGuys may receive compensation for purchases. Read our policy