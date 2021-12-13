Advertisements
ReviewsApp and Game Reviews

Bomb Chick review

3.6
Features
Graphics
Audio
Replay Value
Ads & Notifications
Bomb Chick is a free-to-play casual card game by WeileGame. Grab up to 5 friends (or strangers) to play through the various game types. These game types include Individual Mode, Pair Mode, and Friends Competition. This game features real-time communication with either the in-game messaging system or voice-chat. You can customize your character with different outfits and the home that they live in.
By Scott Webster

By Scott Webster

Bomb Chick is a free-to-play casual card game by WeileGame. Grab up to 5 friends (or strangers) to play through the various game types. These game types include Individual Mode, Pair Mode, and Friends Competition. This game features real-time communication with either the in-game messaging system or voice-chat. You can customize your character with different outfits and the home that they live in. Listen to the review below and find out if this card game is worth the download.

Listen to the embedded podcast to learn more and hear how we ended up with our score

 

Scott Webster

