Bomb Chick review

Bomb Chick is a free-to-play casual card game by WeileGame. Grab up to 5 friends (or strangers) to play through the various game types. These game types include Individual Mode, Pair Mode, and Friends Competition. This game features real-time communication with either the in-game messaging system or voice-chat. You can customize your character with different outfits and the home that they live in. Listen to the review below and find out if this card game is worth the download.
