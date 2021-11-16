How well do board games translate to mobile? Sometimes it’s awesome, but other times it fails to capture the same essence. What about dice games? Luke shares his opinion on Clever Cubed, the third in a series of titles from a German developer.
Listen to the podcast embedded below to learn more about the game.
Subscribe to the AndroidGuys Podcast
Be sure to subscribe to the AndroidGuys podcast through your favorite platform or add the AndroidGuys Podcast RSS feed to enjoy!
Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes and AndroidGuys may receive compensation for purchases. Read our policy. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.