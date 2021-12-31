Advertisements
ReviewsApp and Game Reviews

Cubic Clash: Tower Defense Game review

3.9
Features
Graphics
Audio
Replay Value
Ads & Notifications
Cubic Clash: Tower Defense Game is a free-to-play strategy game by Boltrend Games. This game features tower defense gameplay, cube collection, random spawns, and merging to upgrade cubes in combat. This game also offers a wide variety of PVP and PVE modes including versus, super skirmish, training, team co-op, and guardian realm. Boltrend Games has been releasing new events and new modes every day. Aim to be the best and get to the top of the leaderboard. Listen to our review to see why we gave Cubic Clash: Tower Defense Game the score that we did.
By Scott Webster

Listen to the embedded podcast to learn more and hear how we ended up with our score.

Scott Webster
In addition to smartphones and mobile gadgets, Scott has a deep appreciation for film, music, and LEGO. A husband and father, he's an amalgam of Pink Floyd, sunflower seeds, Frank Moth art, Star Wars, Bob Seger, cheese crisps, audiobooks, podcasts, mental therapy, and sunshine. Scott has overseen the day-to-day activities of AndroidGuys since 2007.

