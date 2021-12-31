Cubic Clash: Tower Defense Game review

Cubic Clash: Tower Defense Game is a free-to-play strategy game by Boltrend Games. This game features tower defense gameplay, cube collection, random spawns, and merging to upgrade cubes in combat. This game also offers a wide variety of PVP and PVE modes including versus, super skirmish, training, team co-op, and guardian realm. Boltrend Games has been releasing new events and new modes every day. Aim to be the best and get to the top of the leaderboard. Listen to our review to see why we gave Cubic Clash: Tower Defense Game the score that we did.

