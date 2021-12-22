Detective Mimo game review

Detective Mimo is a puzzle game by Omegames Studio. This game can be purchased for $2.99 or you can get it included with a Google Play Pass subscription.

You play as Detective Mimo, a cat who protects the city of Shrimp. Shrimp is an attractive place for thieves and their primary target is MEW Bank. Your job is to stop the thieves and protect the city of Shrimp.

This game contains a variety of puzzles that will make you think outside the box. You will need clues from the real world, to solve some of the puzzles. In addition, this game has 2 endings, 2 hidden chapters, and many easter eggs throughout the story.

Listen or watch our review to see our experience playing Detective Mimo.

Listen to the embedded podcast to learn more and hear how we ended up with our score.

Watch the embedded video to learn more and see how we scored the various components.