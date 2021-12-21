Advertisements
ReviewsApp and Game Reviews

Downhill Smash game review

Advertisements
3.9
Features
Graphics
Audio
Replay Value
Ads & Notifications
Downhill Smash is a free-to-play racing game by ZeptoLab. This game has you racing through a post-apocalyptic world. You will destroy everything in your path with its unique physics-based gameplay. Unlock and upgrade your weapons to create the ultimate zombie-smashing machine and to defeat the giant zombie bosses.
Advertisements
By Scott Webster

Downhill Smash is a free-to-play racing game by ZeptoLab. ZeptoLab are the people that brought you C.A.T.S: Crash Arena Turbo Stars, Cut the Rope, and Crossy Road.

This game has you racing through a post-apocalyptic world. You will destroy everything in your path with its unique physics-based gameplay. Unlock and upgrade your weapons to create the ultimate zombie-smashing machine and to defeat the giant zombie bosses.

Listen or watch our review to see why we gave Downhill Smash the score that we did.

Listen to the embedded podcast to learn more and hear how we ended up with our score.

Watch the embedded video to learn more and see how we scored the various components.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-kAhftYi6Yc

Subscribe to the AndroidGuys Podcast

Be sure to subscribe to the AndroidGuys podcast through your favorite platform or add the AndroidGuys Podcast RSS feed to enjoy!

Related

Mega Tower – Casual Tower Defense Game review

App and Game Reviews
Mega Tower is a free-to-play game made by YOULOFT GAMES. This...
Read more

Forest Island: Relaxing Game review

App and Game Reviews
Forest Island: Relaxing Game is a free-to-play anti-stress game developed by...
Read more

Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut review

App and Game Reviews
Kathy Rain: Director's Cut is an adventure game by Raw Fury....
Read more

Mega Man X DiVE review

App and Game Reviews
Mega Man X DiVE is the latest chapter in the Mega...
Read more
Advertisment

Recent articles

Downhill Smash game review

App and Game Reviews
Downhill Smash is a free-to-play racing game by ZeptoLab. ZeptoLab are the people that brought you C.A.T.S: Crash Arena Turbo Stars, Cut the Rope,...
Read more

Puro Pro Hybrid headphones review

Accessories Reviews
The PuroPro Hybrid headphones from Puro Sound Labs are wireless, over-ear headphones that boast many features such as ANC (active noise cancelling),...
Read more

Take control of kid’s online activities with the Gryphon Tower

Deals
The online world can be a dangerous place for both children and adults. Keeping track of your child's online life can be difficult to...
Read more

Realme will incorporate 3 world firsts into their GT 2 Pro smartphone

News and Rumors
At the realme GT 2 Series Special Event in China, realme showed some of the firsts going into their upcoming GT 2 Pro flagship...
Read more

DFINITY USA hosts DFINIHACK with 18 teams pushing the limits of DFINITY’s Internet Computer Blockchain

Promoted News
Consistent innovation and the development and testing of new ideas are the lifeblood behind any successful organization, project, or individual. When new...
Read more

Mega Tower – Casual Tower Defense Game review

App and Game Reviews
Mega Tower is a free-to-play game made by YOULOFT GAMES. This is an arcade game with tower defense gameplay. You play the commander and...
Read more
Scott Webster
In addition to smartphones and mobile gadgets, Scott has a deep appreciation for film, music, and LEGO. A husband and father, he's an amalgam of Pink Floyd, sunflower seeds, Frank Moth art, Star Wars, Bob Seger, cheese crisps, audiobooks, podcasts, mental therapy, and sunshine. Scott has overseen the day-to-day activities of AndroidGuys since 2007.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements

More Like This

Downhill Smash

Downhill Smash game review

Downhill Smash is a free-to-play racing game by ZeptoLab. ZeptoLab are the people that brought you C.A.T.S: Crash Arena Turbo Stars, Cut the Rope,...

Puro Pro Hybrid headphones review

©