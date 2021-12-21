Downhill Smash game review

Downhill Smash is a free-to-play racing game by ZeptoLab. ZeptoLab are the people that brought you C.A.T.S: Crash Arena Turbo Stars, Cut the Rope, and Crossy Road.

This game has you racing through a post-apocalyptic world. You will destroy everything in your path with its unique physics-based gameplay. Unlock and upgrade your weapons to create the ultimate zombie-smashing machine and to defeat the giant zombie bosses.

Listen or watch our review to see why we gave Downhill Smash the score that we did.

Listen to the embedded podcast to learn more and hear how we ended up with our score.

Watch the embedded video to learn more and see how we scored the various components.