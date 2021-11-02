Favo! is one of those games that is easy to figure out but incredibly tough to walk away from. The premise is simple in that you’re matching colors up next to each other and filling in the board. Match up two colors at once and you get a bonus. Match up three and it’s even better.

With multiple modes to play, Favo! is a great casual puzzle game that’s perfect to pick up a few times a day. Or week.

Listen to the embedded podcast and find out what Scott Webster thinks of Favo!