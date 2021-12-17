Advertisements
ReviewsApp and Game Reviews

Forest Island: Relaxing Game review

Advertisements
4.1
Features
Graphics
Audio
Replay Value
Ads & Notifications
Forest Island: Relaxing Game is a free-to-play anti-stress game developed by NEOWIZ. It is available from the Android Play Store. This game attempts to relieve your anxiety with calming music. As well as the serendipity of green forests, white beaches, and turquoise waters of nature. Create, decorate, and expand your very own Forest Island. Create various habitats, discover landmarks, and upgrade those landmarks to increase productivity. Invite animals like arctic wolves, foxes, deer, rabbits, and alpacas to your island. There are over 40 animals to collect. Protect and purify your island. Should you close your eyes and listen to the relaxing music of Forest Island: Relaxing Game? Listen to or watch our review to find out.
Advertisements
By Scott Webster

Forest Island: Relaxing Game is a free-to-play anti-stress game developed by NEOWIZ. It is available from the Android Play Store. This game attempts to relieve your anxiety with calming music. As well as the serendipity of green forests, white beaches, and turquoise waters of nature. Create, decorate, and expand your very own Forest Island. Build various habitats, discover landmarks, and upgrade those landmarks to increase the island’s productivity. Invite animals like arctic wolves, foxes, deer, rabbits, and alpacas to your island. There are over 40 animals to collect in total. Just make sure to protect and purify your island. Should you close your eyes and listen to the relaxing music of Forest Island: Relaxing Game? Listen to or watch our review below to find out.

Listen to the embedded podcast to learn more and hear how we ended up with our score.

Watch the embedded video to learn more and see how we scored the various components.

Subscribe to the AndroidGuys Podcast

Be sure to subscribe to the AndroidGuys podcast through your favorite platform or add the AndroidGuys Podcast RSS feed to enjoy!

Related

Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut review

App and Game Reviews
Kathy Rain: Director's Cut is an adventure game by Raw Fury....
Read more

Mega Man X DiVE review

App and Game Reviews
Mega Man X DiVE is the latest chapter in the Mega...
Read more

Idle Theme Park Tycoon – Recreation Game review

App and Game Reviews
Idle Theme Park Tycoon - Recreation Game is a free-to-play theme...
Read more

Bomb Chick review

App and Game Reviews
Bomb Chick is a free-to-play casual card game by WeileGame. Grab...
Read more
Advertisment

Recent articles

Forest Island: Relaxing Game review

App and Game Reviews
Forest Island: Relaxing Game is a free-to-play anti-stress game developed by NEOWIZ. It is available from the Android Play Store. This game attempts to...
Read more

Treblab Z7 Pro wireless headphones review

Accessories Reviews
It's the holiday season again, and one of the more popular choices this time of year is wireless headphones. Every large tech company makes...
Read more

Learn Game Development with this premium bundle

Deals
Have you ever wanted to learn to make your own games? If that sounds exciting then the 2022 Premium Learn Game Development Bundle is...
Read more

OnePlus announced the Buds Z2 and brings the Red Cable Club to North America

News and Rumors
OnePlus has officially launched the OnePlus Buds Z2. At only $99, these wireless earbuds aim to make noise cancellation accessible for everyone. Pete Lau, Founder...
Read more

Google launches new shopping features to help keep track of your online shopping

News and Rumors
As the holiday shopping season comes to a close, Google has been offering goodies to its users. Google has already launched a few new...
Read more

Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut review

App and Game Reviews
Kathy Rain: Director's Cut is an adventure game by Raw Fury. The game is available from the Play Store for $4.99. You play Kathy,...
Read more
Scott Webster

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements

More Like This

Forest Island: Relaxing Game

Forest Island: Relaxing Game review

Forest Island: Relaxing Game is a free-to-play anti-stress game developed by NEOWIZ. It is available from the Android Play Store. This game attempts to...

Treblab Z7 Pro wireless headphones review

©