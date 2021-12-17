Forest Island: Relaxing Game review

Forest Island: Relaxing Game is a free-to-play anti-stress game developed by NEOWIZ. It is available from the Android Play Store. This game attempts to relieve your anxiety with calming music. As well as the serendipity of green forests, white beaches, and turquoise waters of nature. Create, decorate, and expand your very own Forest Island. Build various habitats, discover landmarks, and upgrade those landmarks to increase the island’s productivity. Invite animals like arctic wolves, foxes, deer, rabbits, and alpacas to your island. There are over 40 animals to collect in total. Just make sure to protect and purify your island. Should you close your eyes and listen to the relaxing music of Forest Island: Relaxing Game? Listen to or watch our review below to find out.

Listen to the embedded podcast to learn more and hear how we ended up with our score.

Watch the embedded video to learn more and see how we scored the various components.