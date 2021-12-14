Advertisements
ReviewsApp and Game Reviews

Idle Theme Park Tycoon – Recreation Game review

Advertisements
2.5
Features
Graphics
Audio
Replay Value
Ads & Notifications
Idle Theme Park Tycoon - Recreation Game is a free-to-play theme park simulation by Codigames. You are in control of a small theme park and have to manage many different aspects to be successful. You are in control of things like the hiring of personnel, the food area, and the ticket pricing. Grow your theme park by expanding and adding various rides and attractions. This game also features cloud saves, so you never have to worry about losing your information.
Advertisements
By Luke Gaul

Idle Theme Park Tycoon – Recreation Game is a free-to-play theme park simulation by Codigames. You are in control of a small theme park and have to manage many different aspects to be successful. You are in control of things like the hiring of personnel, the food area, and the ticket pricing. Grow your theme park by expanding and adding various rides and attractions. Idle Theme Park Tycoon also features cloud saves, so you never have to worry about losing your information. Listen or watch below to our review.

Listen to the embedded podcast to learn more and hear how we ended up with our score.

 

Watch the embedded video to learn more and see how we scored the various components.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mcCn0Ks9tSU

Subscribe to the AndroidGuys Podcast

Be sure to subscribe to the AndroidGuys podcast through your favorite platform or add the AndroidGuys Podcast RSS feed to enjoy!

 

Related

Bomb Chick review

App and Game Reviews
Bomb Chick is a free-to-play casual card game by WeileGame. Grab...
Read more

Wheel of Fortune: Pop Bubbles is a unique word game with a twist

App and Game Reviews
Wheel of Fortune: Pop Bubbles is the latest game from Sony...
Read more

See how Random Dice: PvP Defense stacks up as a tower-defense game

App and Game Reviews
Random Dice: PvP Defense is a dice roller tower-defense game by...
Read more

Sky: Children of Light will put you to sleep in the best of ways

App and Game Reviews
Have you ever played a game that's so soothing...
Read more
Advertisment

Recent articles

Idle Theme Park Tycoon – Recreation Game review

App and Game Reviews
Idle Theme Park Tycoon - Recreation Game is a free-to-play theme park simulation by Codigames. You are in control of a small theme park...
Read more

OneOdio headphones (Review)

Accessories Reviews
OneOdio is a brand that you may not have heard of. They offer a wide variety of over-the-ear headphones and wireless earphones. From gaming...
Read more

Ace the Microsoft Azure Administration Exam with this prep bundle

Deals
Take the next step in your career by taking the Microsoft Azure Architect and Microsoft Azure Administrator exams. Today the exam prep bundle can...
Read more

Motorola has some enticing options this holiday season

News and Rumors
Motorola has announced its 2021 holiday deals. With phones ranging from the foldable 2020 Razr all the way to the budget-friendly Moto G Fast,...
Read more

Bomb Chick review

App and Game Reviews
Bomb Chick is a free-to-play casual card game by WeileGame. Grab up to 5 friends (or strangers) to play through the various game types....
Read more

Increase your productivity with a lifetime subscription to WiredVibe

Deals
Everyone can use a little help when it comes to increasing productivity. WiredVibe uses Brainwave Technology to boost your productivity in as little as...
Read more
Luke Gaul

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements

More Like This

Idle Theme Park Tycoon

Idle Theme Park Tycoon – Recreation Game review

Idle Theme Park Tycoon - Recreation Game is a free-to-play theme park simulation by Codigames. You are in control of a small theme park...
One Odio Headphones

OneOdio headphones (Review)

©