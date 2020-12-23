iMyFone AnyRecover review

Your personal data is like digital currency. And much like your banking account, you want some failsafe to keep that data secured. However, despite all our efforts, sometimes we just mess up and delete something we shouldn’t have. That’s where AnyRecover from iMyFone comes in.

Recover almost any file

The AnyRecover data recovery tool is great for making sure that the file you need is always a few clicks away. Even if you’ve deleted it from your hard drive. See, digital files may look gone, but most operating systems still hold that space until a new file needs it.

This gives a program like AnyRecover a chance to attempt to salvage that file and bring it back to life. This includes deleted files by right-click menus, emptying the Trash/Recycle bin, and even partition destruction.

What kind of files can you resuscitate? Well, AnyRecover can restore most of your major file types: docx, jpg, avi, zip and even exe are just a few. Basically, if Windows supports the format, so does AnyRecover. That includes trying to recover data from an SD card or external hard drive.

How to get back your zombie files

First, you need to download AnyRecover from the iMyFone website (.exe file). Once installed, you can choose a location you’d like to scan for recoverable files. This can include a folder, shortcuts like My Desktop or Documents, Recycle Bin, or even an entire hard drive.

With the files scanned, you are then presented with a list of items that AnyRecover has a very good chance to restore. From there you can check the boxes next to files you’d like to have back in your life.

You can even preview files before you click the Recover button. This comes in especially handy with images or documents that may have somewhat random naming schemes. The preview gives you the opportunity to see if it’s the correct file beforehand and confirm.

Works like a life raft

In my testing, I’ve yet to find a deleted file using the Windows operating system that AnyRecover couldn’t find the remnants of. I intentionally deleted several files and AnyRecover was successful in restoring them.

Impressively, it even found older deleted files from a few weeks back. The Recycle Bin feature is also handy as it takes on the recently emptied bin and allows you to recover those as well. Essentially it’s a double restore from a deleted file that you then purged from the Recycle Bin.

All Sorts of Features

There is a wide array of features and benefits for using the AnyRecover data recovery tool, including the following.

Fast scanning with pause and resume

Pare results by date, type, or name

Do-it-yourself is better than sending your PC offsite

More than 1,000 file types supported

Works with damaged hard drives, crashed PCs, and formatted devices

Recover files from hard drives, flash drives, SD cards, SSDs, and more

There’s one catch

AnyRecover is extremely useful in restoring previously deleted files. However, the free trial can only bring back three files before you have to purchase. If you still have a need you’ll require a license subscription.

AnyRecover provides free scans, free previews, and lets users recover three files for free. If the users are satisfied, they can proceed to buy it. Additionally, it offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Customers have the options of monthly, yearly, or lifetime at $49.95, $59.95, and $79.95 respectively. This will give you free reign to recover all those lost files for a single PC.

Solid

iMyFone has put forth a great offering with the AnyRecover data recovery tool. This software allows users both novice and experienced to restore deleted files. The interface is well-designed and intuitive to get user’s files back in order.

Although it may appear to have a pretty steep price tag, AnyRecover is competitively priced and offers a solution to problems that many PC users experience. Whether you’ve simply made a mistake or had a crash, you get a unique and helpful option to restore your coveted data.

Learn more about AnyRecover at its website or head directly to the page to download it directly (.EXE) and get started.

For a limited time you can save 30% on your purchase as part of a holiday discount. That puts the price as low $35 right now!

EDITOR NOTE: This is a sponsored product review, however the views and opinions expressed here are entirely those of AndroidGuys. No editorial consideration or adjustment was made on behalf of the sponsor.