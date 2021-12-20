Mega Tower – Casual Tower Defense Game review

Mega Tower is a free-to-play game made by YOULOFT GAMES. This is an arcade game with tower defense gameplay. You play the commander and it is your job to guard the Mega Tower.

Place turrets around your tower to defend it against invading enemies. Merge your towers and titans to create stronger abilities.

You also have the ability to take control of other planets and mine them to get coins and other various goods. You can even play against live competitors with real-time PvP combat.

Listen or watch our review of Mega Tower to see this game in more detail and why we gave it the score that we did.

Listen to the embedded podcast to learn more and hear how we ended up with our score.

Watch the embedded video to learn more and see how we scored the various components.