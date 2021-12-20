Advertisements
ReviewsApp and Game Reviews

Mega Tower – Casual Tower Defense Game review

Advertisements
3.4
Features
Graphics
Audio
Replay Value
Ads & Notifications
Mega Tower is a free-to-play game made by YOULOFT GAMES. Mega Tower is an arcade game with tower defense gameplay. You play the commander and it is your job to guard the Mega Tower. Place turrets around your Mega Tower to defend it against invading enemies. Merge your towers and titans to create stronger abilities. You also have the ability to take control of colony planets and mine to get coins and other various goods. This game also features real-time PvP combat.
Advertisements
By Luke Gaul

Mega Tower is a free-to-play game made by YOULOFT GAMES. This is an arcade game with tower defense gameplay. You play the commander and it is your job to guard the Mega Tower.

Place turrets around your tower to defend it against invading enemies. Merge your towers and titans to create stronger abilities.

You also have the ability to take control of other planets and mine them to get coins and other various goods. You can even play against live competitors with real-time PvP combat.

Listen or watch our review of Mega Tower to see this game in more detail and why we gave it the score that we did.

Listen to the embedded podcast to learn more and hear how we ended up with our score.

Watch the embedded video to learn more and see how we scored the various components.

Subscribe to the AndroidGuys Podcast

Be sure to subscribe to the AndroidGuys podcast through your favorite platform or add the AndroidGuys Podcast RSS feed to enjoy!

Related

Forest Island: Relaxing Game review

App and Game Reviews
Forest Island: Relaxing Game is a free-to-play anti-stress game developed by...
Read more

Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut review

App and Game Reviews
Kathy Rain: Director's Cut is an adventure game by Raw Fury....
Read more

Mega Man X DiVE review

App and Game Reviews
Mega Man X DiVE is the latest chapter in the Mega...
Read more

Idle Theme Park Tycoon – Recreation Game review

App and Game Reviews
Idle Theme Park Tycoon - Recreation Game is a free-to-play theme...
Read more
Advertisment

Recent articles

Mega Tower – Casual Tower Defense Game review

App and Game Reviews
Mega Tower is a free-to-play game made by YOULOFT GAMES. This is an arcade game with tower defense gameplay. You play the commander and...
Read more

BLUETTI unveils world’s first sodium-ion solar generator

Promoted News
Climate change has long been pushing the globe towards carbon neutrality, which urges the transition from conventional energy systems to renewable ones...
Read more

Flowtime Biosensing Meditation Headband review

Accessories Reviews
Read our review for the Flowtime Bionsensing Meditation Headband, a wearable that pairs with an app to help relieve stress, tension and more.
Read more

Build your own electronics with the 2022 Complete Raspberry Pi & Arduino Developer Bundle

Deals
If you like to tinker with electronics or build your own devices, then we have the perfect bundle for you. The 2022 Complete Raspberry...
Read more

Forest Island: Relaxing Game review

App and Game Reviews
Forest Island: Relaxing Game is a free-to-play anti-stress game developed by NEOWIZ. It is available from the Android Play Store. This game attempts to...
Read more

Treblab Z7 Pro wireless headphones review

Accessories Reviews
It's the holiday season again, and one of the more popular choices this time of year is wireless headphones. Every large tech company makes...
Read more
Luke Gaul

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements

More Like This

Mega Tower

Mega Tower – Casual Tower Defense Game review

Mega Tower is a free-to-play game made by YOULOFT GAMES. This is an arcade game with tower defense gameplay. You play the commander and...

BLUETTI unveils world’s first sodium-ion solar generator

©