PhoneTrans review

Keep all your data and easily get it to a new device

Many would argue that your smartphone now houses some of the most important things in your life. Emails, passwords, text messages, and of course images all live right on your phone now. Getting a new phone can bring on an anxiety attack on how to get all that info from your old one. PhoneTrans plans to relieve that feeling with a new tool that does 1-to-1 data transfers from that old phone to the new one.

Data and Settings

The biggest draw to PhoneTrans by iMobie is that the transfer includes data as well as most settings you have in place on your old phone. The company calls this cloning and will save all that information that you hate to have manually restore during a phone upgrade.

Now, this only works if you are staying with the same platform. So no Android to iOS cloning feature, but if your staying Android to Android, or iOS to iOS this software can be a lifesaver. With one click you can move contacts, messages, photos, music, videos, and even your wallpapers to the new device.

One-click cloning is also perfect for existing users who want to add a tablet to the household. If you have an iPhone then the cloning feature can also move that pertinent data over to your iPad making the onboarding that much easier.

You have some flexibility here as well. All your data can be mass cloned, or you can select which you’d like moved to the new devices. And better yet, you can do this after the fact too without it wiping existing data off the new phone or tablet.

Cross-platform for most things

Even though you can’t do a full clone of devices between Android and iOS, this doesn’t mean you can’t make that jump from Apple to Google. PhoneTrans can still help you move over much of your data. Photos, music, videos, calendars, and contacts are all able to be moved from Android to iOS or vice versa.

Messages and Call history are a couple of things that won’t be able to transfer across Android and iOS. The way these great operating systems handle this data is just too different for PhoneTrans to currently make that transition.

The other big one is apps. If you make the leap from Apple to Google, you will have to redownload or purchase certain apps. This may seem obvious but wanted to make sure we mentioned that one too.

Windows and Mac support

All this transfer magic comes in the form of a desktop application. Whether you need the Windows or Mac version, PhoneTrans has you covered. The app is well designed and intuitive to use.

The sidebar to the left covers all the major features offered. Once you click on one of the menu options, you can then see what transfer options each has for you. Then, you usually have a one-click option and the occasional wizard to walk you through the steps.

Wrap up

PhoneTrans offers a very robust system for you to make sure a new device doesn’t mean starting over with your data. This software is a very effective suite of tools to make sure you make that transition as painless as possible. And it’s free!

There are, of course, other options available, too. The full version gives users more control over what can be achieved with packages for two and five devices.

With desktop apps for Windows and Mac, you have the power to make sure your data is always available across devices. This is regardless of whether you are a phone of Android, iOS, or both.

Check it out at the PhoneTrans homepage to snag the download, and if you head over to iMobie now, you can also find amazing discounts on other software during their holiday sales.