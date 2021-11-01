Pirates & Puzzles is an app from Herocraft available in the Google Play Store for free.
Listen to a recent podcast where Scott and Luke discuss the app, highlighting the various pros and cons.
Features of Pirates & Puzzles
- Fight online with pirates from around the world
- Build, upgrade and customize your fleet
- Become a legendary pirate
- Assemble your crew
- Find friends, join clans, fight for territory
Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes and AndroidGuys may receive compensation for purchases. Read our policy. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.