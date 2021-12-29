Advertisements
ReviewsApp and Game Reviews

Retro Bowl game review

3.6
Features
Graphics
Audio
Replay Value
Ads & Notifications
Retro Bowl is a free-to-play game from New Star Games Ltd. This retro American Football game has you playing armchair quarterback. This game features simple roster management, handling the press, dealing with fragile egos, and calling the shots on the field. Your goal is to make it to and win the Retro Bowl.
By Luke Gaul

Retro Bowl is a free-to-play game from New Star Games Ltd. This retro American Football game has you playing armchair quarterback. This game features simple roster management, handling the press, dealing with fragile egos, and calling the shots on the field. Your goal is to make it to and win the Retro Bowl. Listen to or watch our review to see if this game deserves to be on your device.

Listen to the embedded podcast to learn more and hear how we ended up with our score.

Watch the embedded video to learn more and see how we scored the various components.

Luke Gaul

©