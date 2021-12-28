Advertisements
Space Merge: Galactic Idle Game review

3.6
Features
Graphics
Audio
Replay Value
Ads & Notifications
By Scott Webster

Space Merge: Galactic Idle Game is a free-to-play game from Huseyin Bulut. It’s the year 2960 and humans have used up all of the available resources throughout the solar system. Luckily, scientists and engineers developed a way to create new worlds.

This game allows you to merge planets and create your own solar system. This game features mini-games and space exploration, with over 80 planets in the game. Listen to our review and find out if Space Merge: Galactic Idle Game is a shining star or another black hole.

Listen to the embedded podcast to learn more and hear how we ended up with our score.

Scott Webster
In addition to smartphones and mobile gadgets, Scott has a deep appreciation for film, music, and LEGO. A husband and father, he's an amalgam of Pink Floyd, sunflower seeds, Frank Moth art, Star Wars, Bob Seger, cheese crisps, audiobooks, podcasts, mental therapy, and sunshine. Scott has overseen the day-to-day activities of AndroidGuys since 2007.

