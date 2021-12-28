Space Merge: Galactic Idle Game review

Space Merge: Galactic Idle Game is a free-to-play game from Huseyin Bulut. It’s the year 2960 and humans have used up all of the available resources throughout the solar system. Luckily, scientists and engineers developed a way to create new worlds.

This game allows you to merge planets and create your own solar system. This game features mini-games and space exploration, with over 80 planets in the game. Listen to our review and find out if Space Merge: Galactic Idle Game is a shining star or another black hole.

Listen to the embedded podcast to learn more and hear how we ended up with our score.