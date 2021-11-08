How does this officially licensed Stranger Things game stand up in the crowded space that is match-three games? In a word, easily. You may have seen this format of game used before but it’s likely not done as well as what’s on offer here.
Scott Webster shares his impressions of the Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales title that has been slowly making its way up the charts.
Subscribe to the AndroidGuys Podcast
Be sure to subscribe to the AndroidGuys podcast through your favorite platform or add the AndroidGuys Podcast RSS feed to enjoy!
Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes and AndroidGuys may receive compensation for purchases. Read our policy. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.